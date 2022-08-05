Korean Dost Fan meets on 6 th August at 3 pm in Oberoi Mall Goregaon

MUMBAI: YouTube Korean Dost has been a cultural ambassador bringing South Korean and Indian content together. With a 2.2 mn consolidated fan base on social handles, their popularity with the younger Indian crowd has been growing year on year. They post a lot of requests from fans and they are finally visiting Mumbai from the 4th to -the 12th of August during their stay they are planning to cover various places to see/eat and experience Mumbai. They plan to experience the Ayurveda and spiritual wellness India offers at Viva. They plan to cover the life of students at IIT Mumbai. They also in volunteering activities at Orphanage in Goregaon.
On the 6th they meet with all their subscribers and fans in Mumbai. Fan meet event will be held in Oberoi Mall where fans will get a chance to interact with them. They will be talking about their experience of India and Indian culture. They will be answering questions from fans and have a surprise announcement as well.
