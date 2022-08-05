Amar Jyoti 25th musical ode was a treat for eyes and soul

MUMBAI: The 25th year of Amar Jyoti was a grandeur treat for the eyes and soul. Organized under the aegis of Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society, Amar Jyoti, a musical tribute to unknown martyrs was held at Kamani Auditorium. The main highlight of the event was the Bhajan and Kathak’s jugalbandi by the two renowned artists, Bhajan Samrat Sh. Anup Jalota and Kathak legend Smt. Geetanjali Lal.

The evening proceeded showcasing a special feature, ‘Vande Mataram,’ curated and conceptualized by Indian classical singer Swaransh Mishra and the Prince of Tabla, Pranshu Chatur Lal followed with lighting the ceremonial lamp and maintaining thirty seconds silence remembering the unknown soldiers. Swaransh Mishra gave a fresh take to our national song with new lyrics and rendition whereas Pranshu Chatur Lal conceptualized and curated the rhythmic structures for the song. The rendition "Desh ye mera raag ban saja jub goonja mataram,

Ekta ka sangeet jab bana vande mataram,

Dharti hai ye vidwano ki hai mahan ye mataram,

Matra bhoomi ke prem ki pehchan hai mataram" reflects a lot about the story around Vande Mataram and its importance and how it creates an adrenaline rush in our freedom fighters to withstand the freedom struggle. Its essence bought a true patriotic feeling among the house full audience of music connoisseurs.

This was followed by a soulful jugalbandi by Bhajan Samrat Padma Shriv Sh. Anup Jalota and the Kathak legend from Jaipur Gharana and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Geetanjali Lal. Anup Jalota Ji presented his well-known compositions whereas the three of his popular renditions like 'Aisi lagi lagan... Meera ho gayi magan', 'Jag mein sundar hai yeh do naam' and 'Shyam piya mori rang de chunariya' where Geetanjali Ji beautifully elaborated them through her, enchanting expressions, rhythmic footsteps, hand movements beautifully articulated by modulations on tabla by Pranshu Chatur Lal. This jugalbandi was hard to miss as the songs, the artists and the performance created a divine aura.

Sharing her views on a successful 25th edition of Amar Jyoti, Ms. Shruti Chaturlal Sharma, Artistic Director at Pandit Chaturlal Festival and also the host of the event said, “Over the years we have been organizing Amar Jyoti under the umbrella of Pandit Chatur Lal festival and it gives us an immense pleasure and a sense pride to grow leaps and bounds. We had the opportunities to collaborate with many leading artists who came together to acknowledge and pay tribute to the martyrs. Pranshu Chatur Lal also grandson of Pandit Chatur Lal adds, the Amar Jyoti concert series has always been an organic process with an effort to bring the rarest combination of exotic musical experiences for the music lovers. I, on behalf of the Chatur Lal family, extend our humble gratitude to the presenter Vedanta and all the sponsors, the team and the audience who made the 25th year of Amar Jyoti a grand success.”

The event was sponsored by IndianOil and ONGC and co-sponsored by GAIL, Oil India Ltd and NTPC. Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport is the Hospitality Partner.