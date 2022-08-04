Viral Artist and Grammy-Nominated Producer JVKE releases latest single "Golden Hour"

MUMBAI: Multi-talented viral singer-songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases his latest track “golden hour”, out now via AWAL.

Produced by JVKE and his brother ZVC, “golden hour” is a classic love song that highlights JVKE’s ability to articulate the feelings of romance and beauty through his lyrics. The vivid imagery is backed by a complex instrumental arrangement of a piano and strings that builds throughout the track.

On the release of “golden hour”, JVKE shares: “this might just be my favorite song i’ve ever written. it feels like a pause in time, with all your attention on that special someone. the sun is shining… it’s your golden hour. i was inspired by franz liszt, an 1800’s composer whose music i played when being classically trained in piano. his composition style heavily influenced the pianos in the production. i wanted to capture the emotion that you feel when you see something beautiful. that feeling is ‘golden hour’.”

Cumulatively, JVKE has amassed over 550 million streams, 26+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and built an audience of 10 million-plus followers on his social media pages. His previous single, “this is what heartbreak feels like”, the follow up to his viral 2021 release “this is what falling in love feels like” which swept streaming platforms–amassed over 185 million streams to date globally and entered Spotify's viral charts in 51 markets and Top 200 charts in 15 markets globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong and more territories, as well as Shazam's Top 200 Chart in 99 markets. The track continues to make waves in Asia, and currently remains on Spotify's Top Songs - Weekly Music Charts in Malaysia and Singapore!

“this is what heartbreak feels like” was also a massive hit on TV and radio stations across Asia like Hitz (MY), 987FM (SG), Prambors (ID), MTV Asia and MYX Global (PH). On TikTok, the song has been featured in over 400,000 user-generated videos, including creators like Bella Poarch, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore and many other stars.

JVKE continues to establish himself as an artist to watch after his breakout hit “Upside Down” went viral following release in 2020 and has amassed over 200 million streams to date. The song's meteoric success led to a Charlie Puth remix collaboration, which earned both JVKE and Charlie a 2021 Trending VMA nomination. JVKE followed up the success of his debut single with a series of releases in 2021 including his second viral hit single “this is what falling in love feels like” and teamed up with global DJ superstar Galantis on “Dandelion”, a joint release that has accumulated over 100 million streams to date. In 2022, JVKE has collaborated with Jenna Raine on a new version of “see you later (ten years)” as well as Stephanie Poetri on her single “Bad Haircut”.

JVKE has seen incredible growth in Asia in recent months, and his recent collaboration with RAMENGVRL – arguably one of the most prominent faces in Asia's music scene – is the cherry on top of his already stratospheric rise in the region. Currently, JVKE’s Top 5 Streaming Cities worldwide include Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.

In addition to his viral hit singles, JVKE is a GRAMMY-nominated producer for his work on Eric Bellinger’s albums. Most recently, JVKE featured prominently in the trending VOX documentary, “We tracked what happens after TikTok songs go viral”, a testament to how JVKE has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virility to establish himself as a multifaceted artist on the rise.