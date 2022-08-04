For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Aug 2022 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

UK Indie/Punk Favorites THE SUBWAYS Announce New Album 'Uncertain Joys' Out January 2023

MUMBAI: UK alternative rock band The Subways have unveiled a new single "Love Waiting On You," off the trio's long awaited album, due out this fall.

'Uncertain Joys' (set for release on January 13, 2023 via Bodan Kuma/ Alcopop! Records) is the band's first album in 7 years, and was produced by frontman Billy Lunn, mixed by Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby, and mastered by Katie Tavini.
Stream "Love Waiting On You" here:

DSPs
Youtube
Pre-order the new album 'Uncertain Joys' here:

https://linktr.ee/thesubways

The song follows the recent release of the album's first single "You Kill My Cool."

Lunn says, "Love Waiting On You is about the tension between desperately wanting to be with the one you desire and yet also relishing the suspense in being kept from them. From the confines of my bed on tour (or in my rooms at uni), I would yearn for the love of my life, waiting for her messages to ping on my phone, hoping to hear her voice at the end of the line, desperate to feel her touch. Caught in those moments, there was a joyful pain that made seeing her again unimaginably beautiful. Still, there was something wild and ecstatic about missing her so much."

The Subways will be touring the UK this fall. Tickets are on sale now.
'Uncertain Joys' tracklist:
1. You Kill My Cool
2. Love Waiting On You
3. Uncertain Joys
4. Incantation
5. Black Wax
6. Lavender Amelie
7. Fight
8. Influencer Killed The Rock Star
9. Swanky Al
10. The Devil and Me
11. Joli Coeur
12. Futures

