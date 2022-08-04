Paytm Insider presents a line-up of exciting events in your city for the upcoming Independence Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment and digital experiences platforms, offers a selection of exciting events in the music, art & culture, comedy, and travel space, for the upcoming Independence Day long weekend. Set across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Goa, these events are carefully curated keeping in mind the differing tastes and preferences of the audience. So whether you're a travel enthusiast, music lover, foodie or an art buff - you can be certain there's something fun in store for you!

From Aug 11 to Aug 15 Paytm Insider's curated list of events will have you exploring, celebrating, rejoicing and rejuvenating.

If you are in or around Mumbai, you can experience a thrill out of monsoon trekking activities like ‘Monsoon Treks to Sondai’, ‘Rajmachi Fort Trek with Treks & Trails’, ‘Malshej Ghat & Kalu Waterfall Trek with Treks & Trails’, ‘Dudhsagar Waterfall Trek 2022’ and many more. On the other hand, Bangalore is hosting a range of events like ‘Grover Zampa Vineyard Tour & Tasting’, ‘Dance United Xclusives Featuring Nucleya’, ‘Freedom Rider 2022’ and so on, that will certainly offer you an adrenaline-rushing experience.

Besides enjoying the glorious nature of Goa in its full bloom during monsoon, don’t miss out on Insider’s list of events that will have you longing to head there for a splendid coastal affair. The offering includes ‘Glory Monsoon Pop Up @ Westin Goa’, and ‘Krank Monsoon Sessions 2022 x Ukiyo Goa’, ‘Satellite beachside Goa’, ‘THE GREAT ESCAPE with Lifafa’, ‘NOBO x Freedom weekend’, which will surely make this one a weekend worth remembering.

To set on a cultural escapade and feel the nuances of the traditions of Kolkata, you can pick from an array of delightful activities like ‘8th Sunderban Ilish Utsav’, ‘Day Outing at Vedic Village Spa & Resort’, ‘Candle Light Dinner in River Cruise with Travel Amigo’, to ‘Desh Ka Swad with The Stadel’ et al.

Not only this, Delhi too has a bucket list to offer to both nature and music lovers. Starting from, ‘Ladakh trip from Delhi’, ‘Deoriatal Chandrashila Trek’ to ‘World Music Week’ this Independence Day, Paytm Insider is providing netizens the much needed break from the 9 to 6 drudgery and the daily mundane life.

Nature lovers planning a trip to Pune can enjoy ‘Andharban Monsoon Trek with Treks & Trails’ while music lovers can indulge in music festivals like ‘Jagermeister Presents Drumstone Live in Pune’, ‘NUCLEYA LIVE PUNE (WATERS BAR & KITCHEN)’.

Furthermore, to keep the tourists and residents of Hyderabad in good spirits, Paytm Insider offers a set of interesting affairs like ‘Ramoji Studio Tour’, ‘Day Outing @ The Hidden Castle’, 'Fleaffair', ‘Bollywood Night ft. DJ Paroma’.

Samidh Bhattacharyya, Head of Marketing, Paytm Insider stated, “Independence day has always been the standout week for marketers in India. Owing to the pandemic, people were unable to experience the thrill and energy of on-ground live acts and events for the past two years. This Independence Day, however, people are ready and more than thrilled to get back to normalcy, enjoy outdoor events and savour the taste of long weekends. So we are taking this opportunity to evoke some liveliness, and present a bunch of recreational events and specially curated activities to help our users unwind and let loose.”

