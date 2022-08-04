Mirchi Delhi partners with Delhi Police to provide public welfare updates to the listeners

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced a partnership with the Delhi Police to broadcast the latest public welfare updates for the citizens in Delhi NCR. Through this association, Mirchi brings the current news and latest updates as shared by the Delhi Police. Listeners can tune in to Mirchi Delhi to keep themselves informed about the current happenings across the city.
In line with this association, Mirchi Delhi leverages its power of radio to bridge the gap between the public and Delhi police by becoming the go-to credible source of information. Kickstarting this partnership, Mirchi Delhi will be sharing updates abouttraffic routes and diversions across the city, information about any catastrophic events, and news affecting public securityacross the Delhi NCR region - Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad. Popular Mirchi RJs from Delhi will be leading this by updating the listeners.
Commenting on this association, Pooja Gulati, EVP & Sr. Business Director North, ENIL, Mirchi said, “Through our efforts and unique propositions at Mirchi, we always try to champion relevant causes in society. We are thrilled to have partnered with the Delhi Police which helps us in becoming an even more reliable source of information. As a part of this initiative, we hope to keep our listeners from Delhi NCR informed by sharing authentic information with them in an organic way.”
Commenting on this partnership, Suman Nalwa, DCP/PRO, Delhi Police, said, “Delhi Police has signed an MoU with Mirchi to share information relating to traffic situation, natural and man-made disasters, and other important information which is relevant for Delhiites so that they are more aware and are able to better respond to any crises situation. We are thankful to Mirchi for signing this MoU with us and this will ensure that the listeners of Mirchi are aware of what’s happening in and around Delhi.”
