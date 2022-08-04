Japanese breakfast releases Korean version of “Be Sweet” featuring So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

MUMBAI: Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of GRAMMY nominated artist and New York Times Best Selling author Michelle Zauner, shares a Korean language version of their hit single “Be Sweet” featuring guest vocals from So!YoON! of Se So Neon.
“We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. Im very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago,” says Zauner. “So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”
Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour, dates include headline shows, festival stops at Newport Folk, Fuji Rock, Incheon Pentaport, Primavera, and dates with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Florence + The Machine, Yo La Tengo, The Linda Lindas and Cate Le Bon. All dates below.
Earlier this year Zauner was named one of the most influential people of 2022 by TIME Magazine for their annual Time100 issue and Japanese Breakfast played Saturday Night Live’s Season 47 finale.
Zauner’s acclaimed memoir, Crying In H Mart, which she’s currently adapting for the screen for MGM’s Orion Pictures, has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for 51 weeks.
Jubilee, the band’s GRAMMY nominated critically acclaimed album, is out now via Dead Oceans.
TOUR DATES:
7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $
7/24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
7/26 - Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
7/31 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/6 - Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival
8/14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
8/26 - Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
8/28 - Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival
9/2 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
9/3 - Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
9/15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
9/17 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
9/28 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
9/29 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
9/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~
10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~
10/7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #
10/8-9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
10/20 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
10/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/22 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket
10/24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
11/6 - São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo
11/12 - Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos
