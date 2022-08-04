For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Aug 2022 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Japanese breakfast releases Korean version of “Be Sweet” featuring So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

MUMBAI: Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of GRAMMY nominated artist and New York Times Best Selling author Michelle Zauner, shares a Korean language version of their hit single “Be Sweet” featuring guest vocals from So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

“We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. Im very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago,” says Zauner. “So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”

Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour, dates include headline shows, festival stops at Newport Folk, Fuji Rock, Incheon Pentaport, Primavera, and dates with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Florence + The Machine, Yo La Tengo, The Linda Lindas and Cate Le Bon. All dates below.

Earlier this year Zauner was named one of the most influential people of 2022 by TIME Magazine for their annual Time100 issue and Japanese Breakfast played Saturday Night Live’s Season 47 finale.

Zauner’s acclaimed memoir, Crying In H Mart, which she’s currently adapting for the screen for MGM’s Orion Pictures, has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for 51 weeks.

Jubilee, the band’s GRAMMY nominated critically acclaimed album, is out now via Dead Oceans.

TOUR DATES:
7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $
7/24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
7/26 - Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
7/31 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/6 - Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival
8/14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
8/26 - Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
8/28 - Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival
9/2 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
9/3 - Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
9/15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
9/17 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
9/28 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
9/29 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
9/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~
10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~
10/7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #
10/8-9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
10/20 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
10/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/22 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket
10/24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
11/6 - São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo
11/12 - Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos

Tags
New York Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 04 Aug 2022

Roposo’s The MIC, a unique Live singing competition, celebrated its finale with Gaurav Gerera emerging as winner of the first season

MUMBAI: Roposo, India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, celebrated the finale of its maiden Live singing competition, ‘The MIC’. Gaurav Gerera was declared the winner of the competition in an enthralling event conducted on 2nd August 2022 in Mumbai.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

After leaving the fans amazed with a short version, Sachet-Parampara are all set to drop 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' on 5th August

MUMBAI: T-Series is all set to drop yet another mesmerising single ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ by incredible musical duo Sachet –Parampara who have given us a number of hits including film and non-film songs.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

Paytm Insider presents a line-up of exciting events in your city for the upcoming Independence Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment and digital experiences platforms, offers a selection of exciting events in the music, art & culture, comedy, and travel space, for the upcoming Independence Day long weekend.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

UK Indie/Punk Favorites THE SUBWAYS Announce New Album 'Uncertain Joys' Out January 2023

MUMBAI: UK alternative rock band The Subways have unveiled a new single "Love Waiting On You," off the trio's long awaited album, due out this fall.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

DRM Announces Its IBC Hybrid Events ‘DRM for FM and AM – The Radio Platform for All’

MUMBAI: Three diverse and complimentary DRM events (live and virtual) at IBC 2022 (9-12 September) will illustrate this year’s overarching theme “DRM for FM and AM - The Radio Platform for All”.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
National Skill Development Corporation partners with LawSikho to strengthen upskilling programs

MUMBAI: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with fast growing legal education startup LawSikho to bring world class skill...read more

2
French duo Nomdecode Spartacus release 'YEAH! feat. Family Habits'

MUMBAI: French duo Nomdecode Spartacus are back with the perfect summer single in the form of ‘Yeah! Feat Family Habits’ out now via DRRT Records....read more

3
Jaane De’s Music Video features Larrisa D’sa and Satyajeet Dubey along with Singer The Rish

MUMBAI: After receiving an amazing response for his song ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’ with the singer Aakash, independent Artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish...read more

4
Mirchi Delhi partners with Delhi Police to provide public welfare updates to the listeners

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced a partnership with the Delhi Police to broadcast the latest...read more

5
After leaving the fans amazed with a short version, Sachet-Parampara are all set to drop 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' on 5th August

MUMBAI: T-Series is all set to drop yet another mesmerising single ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ by incredible musical duo Sachet –Parampara who have given...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games