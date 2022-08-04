French duo Nomdecode Spartacus release 'YEAH! feat. Family Habits'

MUMBAI: French duo Nomdecode Spartacus are back with the perfect summer single in the form of ‘Yeah! Feat Family Habits’ out now via DRRT Records.

An uplifting, infectious funky house tune ‘YEAH!’ is packed full of the Parisian pair’s unique combination of groovy guitar riffs, bouncy basslines and percussive elements that set them apart from the rest.

“We wanted to do our take of a classic French House track, so we started writing and recording a funky guitar riff that we sampled, and wrote the song around. We also added real bass and drums. We had several different topline ideas but ultimately we ending up settling on the simplest yet funniest idea. The lyrics were actually longer but we decided to cut the last part out and change it for 'Yeah!', because there is nothing more you want to say on the dancefloor! We were looking for a warm and soulful voice to sing on the track, and Mark (Family Habits) was the perfect fit and he really understood what we were after. His first take was the one!" Martin & Simon / Nomdecode Spartacus

Calling upon Mark Borgazzi from Family Habits to provide the vocals, Borgazzi’s raw and soulful voice further lends to the live quality of the track, adding extra energy and dimension to the feel-good anthem. No stranger to the house and electronic music scene, Borgazzi has released tracks for a household names such as Bondax, Folamour, Eton Messy Records and Sonar Kollective, and is the perfect choice for ‘YEAH!’.

“I really enjoy singing on house tracks because it's an opportunity to wear a slightly different hat and have fun with the high energy aspect of it, so although Family Habits' own sound is more mellow and NeoSoul, I find myself at home on these kinds of tracks too. Nomdecode's tracks have a certain ironic spin and keeping the process light and fun is something that seemed important to them, which I really respected and related to as making music should be something that puts a smile on your face."

Mark Borgazzi / Family Habits

Inspired by the French Wave of the 1990s, Nomdecode Spartacus are Parisian Duo Simon Beaudoux and Martin Chourrout (of Exsonvaldes and Ravages) both on a mission to bring filtered basslines and hypnotic grooves back to both the dance floor and the street alike. They were recently called upon to create a special custom track ‘Far Away’ for Apple Arcade’s Tetris Beat, their previous single – and second release to date – ‘Hum Hum’ was featured on prime time Hockey Night in Canada, and they have plenty more exciting collaborations from across the globe to come throughout the course of the year.