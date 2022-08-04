For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Aug 2022 13:57

DRM Announces Its IBC Hybrid Events ‘DRM for FM and AM – The Radio Platform for All’

MUMBAI: Three diverse and complimentary DRM events (live and virtual) at IBC 2022 (9-12 September) will illustrate this year’s overarching theme “DRM for FM and AM - The Radio Platform for All”.

The first pre-IBC DRM virtual event is scheduled for September 6th 1200-1500 UTC (1400-1700 CEST) and its theme will be “DRM – A Platform for All”. This will be a chance for all those interested in the performance or the manufacturing of DRM to get a full update from the comfort of their office or home or on the move. The event will be an exciting showcase of the practical advances of DRM during 2021 and2022 with a well-illustrated, and global view of the DRM standard and its latest receiver developments and projects.

For those who will be in person in the Netherlands but whom we have not seen for some years we have organised on September 10th 0900-1000 UTC (1100-1200 CEST) at RAI Amsterdam a “Meet and Greet” with the DRM members and specialists. They will be waiting for you at the Fraunhofer IIS stand (Hall 8 B80). At this informal get-together participants will be able to share news and information face to face and connect or re-connect to the DRM family.

This will also be the preface of the main DRM event in the afternoon of the same day, September 10th, at the Nautel stand (Hall 8 C71) 1300-1500 UTC (1500-1700 CEST). “DRM Is Ready for FM” is an event co-hosted with Nautel which will bring the latest on the India DRM for FM trial, more information on the multi-configuration in DRM for FM, new receiver solutions and transmitter improvements. It will be a useful DRM overview and a chance to network in the very relaxed atmosphere of the friendly Nautel space.

According to the DRM chairman, Ruxandra Obreja: “This will be an excellent opportunity to attend a series of great DRM sessions, blending a virtual event with face-to-face ones. Each will be unique and different so that together they offer enough information on their own or are experienced as stages in a journey of discovery which demonstrates that DRM for both for FM and AM is the radio platform of the future. DRM is more attractive and in tune with the needs of the world than ever before, with its energy and spectrum cost savings and some extra features and possibilities, like delivering education and emergency warnings.”

