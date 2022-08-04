For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Aug 2022 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

After leaving the fans amazed with a short version, Sachet-Parampara are all set to drop 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' on 5th August

MUMBAI: T-Series is all set to drop yet another mesmerising single ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ by incredible musical duo Sachet –Parampara who have given us a number of hits including film and non-film songs. The duo first created a brief version of the song that went viral on internet and received abundance of love. Following the success of the short clip with adoration and requests from the fans, Sachet-Parampara are now all set to bring to us a full version of ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ which sure is going to be the love song of the season composed by Meet Bros. The music video features amazing actors and ex-lovers Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat.

Expressing his thoughts about the song, Sachet Tandon said, ''It’s always an amazing experience creating something new, and Tere Vich Rab Disda is something very close to my heart. Parampara and I first created a short version of this song which eventually received a lot of love from the fans and that encouraged us to gift the fans a full-fledged song. The music we make comes directly from our heart and enters the audience’s hearts and I think that is exactly what we aim to do with this song. Needless to say, the awesome Meet Bros have been the best part about this song. They were very clear about what they want in the song and I think that is what makes them stand out.''

Excited about the song, Parampara Tandon said, “I am already in love with this song. Even when Sachet and I were working on this, it was like we are in a different world. Tere Vich Rab Disda is a romantic song that directly reaches your heart when you listen to it. This song is for all the fans who never fail to shower their endless love on us with every song that we present. I am sure like all our other songs, this song will also dig deep in the listeners’ hearts especially because my favourite Meet Bros have contributed in creating this masterpiece.”

Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ composed by Meet Bros with vocals by Sachet-Parampara starring Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat releasing on 5th August 2022 on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
Sachet-Parampara Tere Vich Rab Disda music
Related news
 | 04 Aug 2022

Roposo’s The MIC, a unique Live singing competition, celebrated its finale with Gaurav Gerera emerging as winner of the first season

MUMBAI: Roposo, India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, celebrated the finale of its maiden Live singing competition, ‘The MIC’. Gaurav Gerera was declared the winner of the competition in an enthralling event conducted on 2nd August 2022 in Mumbai.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

Paytm Insider presents a line-up of exciting events in your city for the upcoming Independence Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment and digital experiences platforms, offers a selection of exciting events in the music, art & culture, comedy, and travel space, for the upcoming Independence Day long weekend.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

Japanese breakfast releases Korean version of “Be Sweet” featuring So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

MUMBAI: Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of GRAMMY nominated artist and New York Times Best Selling author Michelle Zauner, shares a Korean language version of their hit single “Be Sweet” featuring guest vocals from So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

UK Indie/Punk Favorites THE SUBWAYS Announce New Album 'Uncertain Joys' Out January 2023

MUMBAI: UK alternative rock band The Subways have unveiled a new single "Love Waiting On You," off the trio's long awaited album, due out this fall.

read more
 | 04 Aug 2022

DRM Announces Its IBC Hybrid Events ‘DRM for FM and AM – The Radio Platform for All’

MUMBAI: Three diverse and complimentary DRM events (live and virtual) at IBC 2022 (9-12 September) will illustrate this year’s overarching theme “DRM for FM and AM - The Radio Platform for All”.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Reflection' is the story of Srijani Ghosh's life; launched by Pankaj Udhas

MUMBAI: Australian Indian singer Srijani Ghosh drops latest single with a Ghazal flavour “Reflection”, launched by Pankaj Udhas. The song was penned...read more

2
National Skill Development Corporation partners with LawSikho to strengthen upskilling programs

MUMBAI: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with fast growing legal education startup LawSikho to bring world class skill...read more

3
Paytm Insider presents a line-up of exciting events in your city for the upcoming Independence Day Weekend

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment and digital experiences platforms, offers a selection of exciting events in the music,...read more

4
Ananya Birla marks her maiden innings in Punjabi singing with ‘Teri Meri Kahani’

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, the multi-platinum artist and businesswoman, Ananya Birla is gearing up to unleash her...read more

5
Japanese breakfast releases Korean version of “Be Sweet” featuring So!YoON! of Se So Neon.

MUMBAI: Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of GRAMMY nominated artist and New York Times Best Selling author Michelle Zauner, shares a Korean...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games