For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Aug 2022 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

World Music Band Oxygen releases their third single "Thandananae" from The Metagen Project

MUMBAI: After recently celebrating their 20th anniversary, World Music Band “Oxygen” has released their 3rd single from “The Metagen Project” called “Thandananae”. The band started this project by releasing their first single called “Saraswathi” and followed it up with “Northern Lights”. Thandananae song was released on the 3rd of August. The song is a “Contemporary Tamil Folk Fusion” dedicated to farmers who are the sustainers of the civilization.

Song Link:-

https://youtu.be/QTgpZeVlDmY

C. Girinandh the founder of the band says “We believe that once music ceases to be ephemeral it enters the condition of painting. Just like your daily activities, calendric or life-cycle rituals, work, games, enculturation, etc… How better to express it than Folk? This song is our humble offering to the craftsmen of the highest order, the sustainers of civilizations - The Farmers. As Thiruvallur said, “They alone live who live by agriculture; all others lead a cringing, dependent life”

The Metagen Project is an attempt by C. Girinandh, to explore various spectral and sonic capabilities with the latest technology to create a uniquely immersive experience. The album incorporates several genres like Tamil and Bihu Folk. It is also their first attempt at expressing music through the language of aesthetic lighting. Metagen is mixed and mastered by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for pristine clarity and a riveting listening experience. The album was also graded in Dolby Vision for an exemplary viewing experience. June 21st, 2022 Tenor strings, a Chennai-based 20-member orchestra has added a grand flourish to this project with their perfect sound and synchronization. 36 original compositions shall be released featuring various musical genres, techniques, and renowned artists.

 

Tags
Metagen music Songs
Related news
 | 03 Aug 2022

Darshan Raval's 'Baarishon Mein' has crossed 60 million views in just couple of weeks

MUMBAI: Raval's recently released track 'Baarishon Mein' has won several hearts and praises since its release. The track is Darshan's eighth consecutive monsoon special track, and has now crossed 60 million views in just couple of weeks since its release.

read more
 | 03 Aug 2022

Toronto's legendary GROSSMAN'S TAVERN announces return of annual Amy Louie / Grossman's Music Scholarship & Fundraising Event

MUMBAI: Following a two-year hiatus on account of the pandemic, Toronto’s legendary Grossman’s Tavern has announced its annual Amy Louie / Grossman's Music Scholarship and the fundraiser event will return for 2022.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its core values, amongst which a sense of camaraderie and compassion rank ahead of much else.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Jaane De's Music Video features Larrisa D'sa and Satyajeet Dubey along with Singer The Rish

MUMBAI: After receiving an amazing response for his song ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’ with the singer Aakash, independent Artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish is back with a fresh collaborative single ‘Jaane De’ that has taken over the internet with more than 1M views.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
‘Reflection’ is the story of Srijani Ghosh life; launched by Pankaj Udhas

MUMBAI: Australian Indian singer Srijani Ghosh drops latest single with a Ghazal flavour “Reflection”, launched by Pankaj Udhas. The song was penned...read more

2
The Sound Space to make subject of Indian Classical Music approachable and fun, says Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana co-founders of The Sound Space aims to break the stereotype and bring an enjoyable and attainable way to learn...read more

3
Jaane De's Music Video features Larrisa D'sa and Satyajeet Dubey along with Singer The Rish

MUMBAI: After receiving an amazing response for his song ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’ with the singer Aakash, independent Artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish...read more

4
‘Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki’ elevates you to a different dimension all together, says Keshav Anand

MUMBAI: Singer Keshav Anand dropped a soulful song “Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki” along with Asees Kaur for film Khuda Haafiz 2.During an exclusive...read more

5
Western Canada’s Decibel breaking metal fest LOUD AS HELL celebrates 10 years!

MUMBAI: Canadian extreme music festival LOUD AS HELL will be celebrating 10 years of roaring decibel-breaking metal from July 29th to 31st at the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games