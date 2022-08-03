Toronto's legendary GROSSMAN'S TAVERN announces return of annual Amy Louie / Grossman's Music Scholarship & Fundraising Event

MUMBAI: Following a two-year hiatus on account of the pandemic, Toronto’s legendary Grossman’s Tavern has announced its annual Amy Louie / Grossman's Music Scholarship and the fundraiser event will return for 2022.

Created in memory of the late Amy Louie — a member of the family that has owned Grossman’s Tavern since 1975 — the ALGMS is an artist development bursary that provides two musicians or bands from the Greater Toronto Area $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, to help with career development.

The 2022 Amy Louie / Grossman's Music Scholarship fundraising event will take place Tuesday, September 27th at Grossman’s Tavern, 379 Spadina Ave, Toronto.

ALGMS applications are officially open and can be received until September 16th, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST. Successful candidates will be chosen by a panel of judges that include members of the Louie family, music industry professionals, and individuals with long-standing connections to Grossman’s Tavern.

Previous recipients of the Scholarship include The Big Butter and Egg Men, Mike Nagoda, The Swingin’ Blackjacks, Dan McKinnon, Bad Luck Woman & Her Misfortunes, Chloe Watkinson & Park Eddy, Jerome Godboo, and The Responsables.

As one of the longest-running live music venues and a stalwart within Toronto’s vibrant and dynamic music scene, Grossman’s has long been considered an incubator for an impressive roster of local artists who got their start inside the Tavern, including the late Jeff Healey, the Downchild Blues Band, Rough Trade, and more.