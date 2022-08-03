For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Aug 2022 14:53

Darshan Raval's 'Baarishon Mein' has crossed 60 million views in just couple of weeks

MUMBAI: Raval's recently released track 'Baarishon Mein' has won several hearts and praises since its release. The track is Darshan's eighth consecutive monsoon special track, and has now crossed 60 million views in just couple of weeks since its release. Keeping the tradition alive of releasing a monsoon special track every year since 2015, Darshan’s fans were eagerly waiting for Baarishon mein and the song became an instant chart buster the day it released.

Darshan Raval is a musician who enjoys immense fan following.
His fans who he fondly refers to as his 'Blue Family' had been messaging him regarding the monsoon track this year and he didn’t disappoint them. Baarishon mein is a quintessential Darshan Raval track that has melody, soulfulness and Raval’s inimitable vocals. The views are just growing each passing day and the track is well on ots way to 100 million views.

Commenting on the same, Darshan says "I look forward to releasing a track in the monsoons because its become like a tradition of sorts. I have received immense love from the audiences and Baarishon mein too is doing very well. I’m extremely glad with the response and as an artist it just pushes me to work harder to create more soulful and beautiful tracks” He concludes.

