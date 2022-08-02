Western Canada’s Decibel breaking metal fest LOUD AS HELL celebrates 10 years!

MUMBAI: Canadian extreme music festival LOUD AS HELL will be celebrating 10 years of roaring decibel-breaking metal from July 29th to 31st at the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB.
LOUD AS HELL has hosted hundreds of Canadian and international bands annually since the first metal jamboree in 2012 with exception of 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. During its decade of showcasing Canadian and international bands to Alberta metal fans, the festival has grown into a pilgrimage for metalheads from across Canada. Past years have hosted headliners such as Into Eternity, Goatwhore, Battlecross, Fit for An Autopsy, Anciients, Archspire, Unleash The Archers, Striker, KEN mode, Obey The Brave, Protest the Hero among many more.
This year's 2022 lineup is another special one with headliners Vancouver's AngelMaker bringing their guttural and brutal beauty to the LAH stage for the first time in support of their latest album "Sanctum" along with LAH alumni Neck of The Woods for the Sunday festivities. The lineup also witnesses the reunion of Montreal metalcore titans Endast along with a rare appearance from Calgary's prog squad Divinity for the Saturday moshpit. And for the Friday opening night, the venomous deathcore of Vancouver's Carcosa and Calgary blackened death eaters Plaguebringer will set off the debauchery of extreme proportions.
TICKETS FOR LAH X NOW AVAILABLE at the following link - www.loudashell.ca/tickets
All bands on LAH 2022 can be heard at this festival lineup Spotify playlist – https://spoti.fi/3IGRtv7
LAH will be closely monitoring guidelines and updates from Alberta’s provincial government for Covid protocols.
Loud As Hell 2022 Lineup:
Thursday, July 28
Festival Kick-Off Show at Neighbours’ Corner Pub
All Else Fails
ParamNesia
Crimson Caliber
Whorrify
Friday, July 29
Carcosa
Plaguebringer
The Unending
Juliet Ruin
Witchmayne
Osyron
Snakepit
My Mortal Remains
No More Moments
Saturday, July 30
Endast Divinity
Immortal Possession
WMD
Syryn
Exterminatus
Ophelia Falling
Tymo
Detherous
Devolver
Flashback
Wthcnvctn
Rising Sun
Silent Line
Call Of The Siren
Moosifix
Lost Nebula
Sunday, July 31
AngelMaker
Neck Of The Woods
Wake
Thunderor
Votov
Tortured Saint
Anarcheon
Forsaken Rite
Kosm
My Hollow
Atavistia
Hyperia
Blackest Sin
Stench Of Death
Honour Bound
