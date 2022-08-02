Western Canada’s Decibel breaking metal fest LOUD AS HELL celebrates 10 years!

MUMBAI: Canadian extreme music festival LOUD AS HELL will be celebrating 10 years of roaring decibel-breaking metal from July 29th to 31st at the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB.

LOUD AS HELL has hosted hundreds of Canadian and international bands annually since the first metal jamboree in 2012 with exception of 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. During its decade of showcasing Canadian and international bands to Alberta metal fans, the festival has grown into a pilgrimage for metalheads from across Canada. Past years have hosted headliners such as Into Eternity, Goatwhore, Battlecross, Fit for An Autopsy, Anciients, Archspire, Unleash The Archers, Striker, KEN mode, Obey The Brave, Protest the Hero among many more.

This year's 2022 lineup is another special one with headliners Vancouver's AngelMaker bringing their guttural and brutal beauty to the LAH stage for the first time in support of their latest album "Sanctum" along with LAH alumni Neck of The Woods for the Sunday festivities. The lineup also witnesses the reunion of Montreal metalcore titans Endast along with a rare appearance from Calgary's prog squad Divinity for the Saturday moshpit. And for the Friday opening night, the venomous deathcore of Vancouver's Carcosa and Calgary blackened death eaters Plaguebringer will set off the debauchery of extreme proportions.

TICKETS FOR LAH X NOW AVAILABLE at the following link - www.loudashell.ca/tickets

All bands on LAH 2022 can be heard at this festival lineup Spotify playlist – https://spoti.fi/3IGRtv7

LAH will be closely monitoring guidelines and updates from Alberta’s provincial government for Covid protocols.

Loud As Hell 2022 Lineup:

Thursday, July 28

Festival Kick-Off Show at Neighbours’ Corner Pub

All Else Fails

ParamNesia

Crimson Caliber

Whorrify

Friday, July 29

Carcosa

Plaguebringer

The Unending

Juliet Ruin

Witchmayne

Osyron

Snakepit

My Mortal Remains

No More Moments

Saturday, July 30

Endast Divinity

Immortal Possession

WMD

Syryn

Exterminatus

Ophelia Falling

Tymo

Detherous

Devolver

Flashback

Wthcnvctn

Rising Sun

Silent Line

Call Of The Siren

Moosifix

Lost Nebula

Sunday, July 31

AngelMaker

Neck Of The Woods

Wake

Thunderor

Votov

Tortured Saint

Anarcheon

Forsaken Rite

Kosm

My Hollow

Atavistia

Hyperia

Blackest Sin

Stench Of Death

Honour Bound