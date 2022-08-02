For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Aug 2022 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Western Canada’s Decibel breaking metal fest LOUD AS HELL celebrates 10 years!

MUMBAI: Canadian extreme music festival LOUD AS HELL will be celebrating 10 years of roaring decibel-breaking metal from July 29th to 31st at the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB.

LOUD AS HELL has hosted hundreds of Canadian and international bands annually since the first metal jamboree in 2012 with exception of 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. During its decade of showcasing Canadian and international bands to Alberta metal fans, the festival has grown into a pilgrimage for metalheads from across Canada. Past years have hosted headliners such as Into Eternity, Goatwhore, Battlecross, Fit for An Autopsy, Anciients, Archspire, Unleash The Archers, Striker, KEN mode, Obey The Brave, Protest the Hero among many more.

This year's 2022 lineup is another special one with headliners Vancouver's AngelMaker bringing their guttural and brutal beauty to the LAH stage for the first time in support of their latest album "Sanctum" along with LAH alumni Neck of The Woods for the Sunday festivities. The lineup also witnesses the reunion of Montreal metalcore titans Endast along with a rare appearance from Calgary's prog squad Divinity for the Saturday moshpit. And for the Friday opening night, the venomous deathcore of Vancouver's Carcosa and Calgary blackened death eaters Plaguebringer will set off the debauchery of extreme proportions.

TICKETS FOR LAH X NOW AVAILABLE at the following link - www.loudashell.ca/tickets

All bands on LAH 2022 can be heard at this festival lineup Spotify playlist – https://spoti.fi/3IGRtv7

LAH will be closely monitoring guidelines and updates from Alberta’s provincial government for Covid protocols.

Loud As Hell 2022 Lineup:

Thursday, July 28
Festival Kick-Off Show at Neighbours’ Corner Pub
All Else Fails
ParamNesia
Crimson Caliber
Whorrify

Friday, July 29
Carcosa
Plaguebringer
The Unending
Juliet Ruin
Witchmayne
Osyron
Snakepit
My Mortal Remains
No More Moments

Saturday, July 30
Endast Divinity
Immortal Possession
WMD
Syryn
Exterminatus
Ophelia Falling
Tymo
Detherous
Devolver
Flashback
Wthcnvctn
Rising Sun
Silent Line
Call Of The Siren
Moosifix
Lost Nebula

Sunday, July 31
AngelMaker
Neck Of The Woods
Wake
Thunderor
Votov
Tortured Saint
Anarcheon
Forsaken Rite
Kosm
My Hollow
Atavistia
Hyperia
Blackest Sin
Stench Of Death
Honour Bound

Tags
Spotify Singer music
Related news
 | 02 Aug 2022

The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Amaan Ali Bangash And Ayaan Ali Bangash Announce New Album, ‘Sand And Foam’ Inspired By Kahlil Gibran's Works

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of their collaboration with Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on their last EP, celebrated Sarod virtuosos, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the launch of a brand-new album titled ‘Sand And Foam’ in association with global production house Tiger Tu

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Samrat Sarkar’s song Ishq Jo Tumse Hua to feature on (EORTV’s) I Love Us 2

MUMBAI: Music composer Samrat Sarkar pens a beautiful song titled Ishq Jo Tumse Hua for EORTV’s Lesbian relationship drama I Love Us 2. Directed by Deepak Pandey and Produced by Falguni Shah (Dreamzz Images Studio) I Love Us 2 features Roaleey Ryan and Supyarde Singh as the leading actors.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Amar Jyoti is ready to bring yet another musical tribute to the unknown Martyrs

MUMBAI: As we are nearing to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society is all set to present Amar Jyoti, a Tribute to Unknown Soldiers on 3rd August 2022 at Kamani Auditorium.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Not Just A Girl’ Documentary feature from Five-Time Grammy Award-Winning, Global Icon Shania Twain Coming to Netflix July 26th

MUMBAI: Global Icon Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl, a brand new, career-spanning documentary produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, will be available Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix.

read more

RnM Biz

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

Popular video app Chingari powered by $GARI ties up with FAB Market, a unit of HT Media Group

MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Garrix joins forces with Breathe Carolina for their exciting festival banger 'Something'

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – continue the roll-out of their spectacular 7-track EP...read more

2
The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight...read more

3
NAV drops ‘Never Sleep’ ft Lil Baby and Travis Scott as first single from upcoming album

MUMBAI: Today Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped the first single from his forthcoming album. “Never Sleep” ft. Lil Baby...read more

4
Samrat Sarkar’s song Ishq Jo Tumse Hua to feature on (EORTV’s) I Love Us 2

MUMBAI: Music composer Samrat Sarkar pens a beautiful song titled Ishq Jo Tumse Hua for EORTV’s Lesbian relationship drama I Love Us 2. Directed by...read more

5
Not Just A Girl’ Documentary feature from Five-Time Grammy Award-Winning, Global Icon Shania Twain Coming to Netflix July 26th

MUMBAI: Global Icon Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl, a brand new, career-spanning documentary produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games