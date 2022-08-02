For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Aug 2022 12:04

The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records
Stream "Running With The Daylight" on DSPs: https://orcd.co/runningwiththedaylight.
Stream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/10YGi1w4Cdk .

Ottestad says, "I wrote "Running with the Daylight" after writing a dozen heavily depressing songs. It can feel good to vent and be angry, but I think sooner or later you come to the end of that and realize life won't change unless you do. I wanted to write a song that was all about picking yourself up and choosing to be optimistic. I hope it's something others can find positivity and encouragement in too."

Southern California Singer Songs music
