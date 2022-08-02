The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records
Stream "Running With The Daylight" on DSPs: https://orcd.co/runningwiththedaylight.
Stream on Youtube: https://youtu.be/10YGi1w4Cdk .
Ottestad says, "I wrote "Running with the Daylight" after writing a dozen heavily depressing songs. It can feel good to vent and be angry, but I think sooner or later you come to the end of that and realize life won't change unless you do. I wanted to write a song that was all about picking yourself up and choosing to be optimistic. I hope it's something others can find positivity and encouragement in too."
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more
MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more
MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – continue the roll-out of their spectacular 7-track EP...read more
MUMBAI: As we are nearing to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society is all set to present Amar Jyoti, a...read more
MUMBAI: Global Icon Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl, a brand new, career-spanning documentary produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of their collaboration with Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on their last EP, celebrated Sarod virtuosos, Amaan...read more
MUMBAI: Today Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped the first single from his forthcoming album. “Never Sleep” ft. Lil Baby...read more