News |  02 Aug 2022 11:01 |  By RnMTeam

Not Just A Girl’ Documentary feature from Five-Time Grammy Award-Winning, Global Icon Shania Twain Coming to Netflix July 26th

MUMBAI: Global Icon Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl, a brand new, career-spanning documentary produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, will be available Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix. Since the ’90s, Shania has led the way as a genre-defying, iconic, and empowered female, who has smashed records, amassed an enormous international fanbase, and generated a catalog of some of the biggest hits that have stood the test of time. Not Just A Girl takes viewers from her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, where she was raised poor and inspired by the story of Dolly Parton, through her initial record label signing in Nashville, and onto her career-defining moment meeting her future husband and rock producer Mutt Lange ahead of writing, recording and releasing her breakthrough album The Woman In Me. Produced by Mercury Studios, the documentary features studio session footage from throughout her career and brand new interviews with Shania at home. The documentary is a definitive look at the making of one of the world’s most adored superstars and fashion-forward female pioneers in pop, country, and rock. The doc brings us right up to the present day and the recording of Shania’s forthcoming sixth record.

Not Just A Girl is the story of a woman who wanted to make her own way, completely independent of anyone else; the story of an artist who took enormous risks. Among the guest voices in Not Just A Girl are Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck. “She was a trailblazer,” says Lionel Richie. Orville Peck: “She paved the way for musicians everywhere.” The film traces her emergence as a crossover artist, defying the stereotypes of what it took to be a country star, and takes viewers through her vision during Come On Over to become a global pop phenomenon. Shania took universal ideas of confidence, femininity, and self-discovery and made them relatable. It also touches on Shania's impact on the LGBTQ+ community and artists across every genre today. “She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid,” says Orville Peck. Watch the trailer HERE.

In addition to the documentary, Shania will release a compilation album entitled Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) via Mercury Nashville/UMe, which includes a new bonus title track, alongside some of her biggest hits in order of appearance in the documentary. Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) will also be available digitally on July 26, with physical becoming available on September 2. Listen to Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) HERE.

1 Not Just A Girl

2 You’re Still The One

3 Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4 What Made You Say That – Single Version

5 (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

6 Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7 Any Man Of Mine

8 You Win My Love

9 Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10 I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)

11 From This Moment On

12 Love Gets Me Every Time

13 That Don’t Impress Me Much

14 Forever And For Always (Red Version)

15 Honey, I’m Home

16 I’m Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)

17 Up! (Green Version)

18 Life’s About To Get Good

Shania will perform at this year's Boots and Hearts festival (August 4-7) on the closing night of the festival with fellow Canadian female powerhouses Lindsay Ell and Robyn Ottolini. “As a Canadian team focused on representing Canada in the global festival market, we’re honored to host a Canadian country superstar on Canadian soil to celebrate everything she’s done for our genre,” said Brooke Dunford, Director of Booking and Brand Strategy, Republic Live. “For many of our fans and fellow artists, Shania Twain has had a big impact on what we know and love about country music… We’re extremely proud of all the female artists in our line-up, and we’re excited to showcase their talents alongside the Queen of Country. There’s no doubt the theme for 2022 is LET’S GO GIRLS!“ For more information & tickets for the Toronto-based festival, please visit www.bootsandhearts.com.

Also in the news, Shania will receive the ACM Poet’s Award, which is given to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of Country Music, August 24th in Nashville.

