For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Aug 2022 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its core values, amongst which a sense of camaraderie and compassion rank ahead of much else. Being a non-profit organisation that stands for the rights of the music creators, including the Composer, songwriters, and Publishers, IPRS is fully aware of the sacred bond between the creators nurtured by one of the purest emotions recognised by the human heart-the overwhelming emotion of friendship.

There have been, over the years, several beautiful melodies conjured by gifted composers and lyricists who have together hit upon many euphoric highs in their creative pursuits. It can be averred, that most of this magnificent music emanated from their affinity and friendship.

What then is the IPRS, if not a friend of the creators and a catalyst in promoting the vibrant music ecosystem, that has given us so much to celebrate?

It is therefore only in the true nature of things that IPRS adds a new dimension to the musical journey, by helping the creators tote up something that will go beyond their world of dreams and creativity and help them secure a future irrespective of the oncoming graph of their professional careers.

Taking a cue from this involving repartee, it is on this coming World Friendship Day, 7th August, that IPRS, India's only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, seeks the support of its members to get their special creative partners - music composers or songwriters enrol as members of the IPRS.

This unique initiative #CreatorsHelpCreators - a referral program-will see the IPRS take a definite step towards fostering the development of the 'community of music creators in India'.

The #CreatorsHelpCreators program emphasizes the need of music creators to go beyond their usual realm of fashioning enduring music together and deepening their friendship by gifting their partners the much-needed elixir of awareness of their rights and subsequently ensuring fair compensation for their works, presently and in the long run.

All this is made possible by the friendliest piece of advice that any music creator would give to his/her partner Music Composer or Songwriter; which is of becoming an IPRS Member.

This referral program is only the beginning of the multiple engagement initiatives to be conducted by IPRS through the launch of the IPRS Community Club. The IPRS Community will play a vital role in creating a platform for music makers in India to network, learn and engage with the who’s who of the music industry.

Mr. Javed Akhtar, IPRS Chairman, vocalising the concern says “While creating music is a great way to spread joy, being unaware of one's rights and compensation as creators is a glaring lacuna we need to fill. The IPRS Community Club will touch the right chords and create the perfect path for raising this awareness and also help better networking amongst the creators for continued career growth.”

Elaborating on the campaign, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS says “Unfortunately, many creators are unaware of their rights and know little about protecting their work and earning their rightful dues. As a friend of the creators, we need to correct this and have launched the #CreatorsHelpCreators campaign to spread awareness within the creator community about music rights and the long-term benefits of enrolling as a member of a copyright society like IPRS. We also take this opportunity to launch the IPRS Community Club, which would offer our members a platform to network, collaborate and share enriching domain knowledge for career benefit is just around the bend."

About IPRS: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) is India’s only Copyright Society registered under the Copyright Act, 1957, and counts more than 9000 of India’s best-known authors, composers, and music publishers as its members. IPRS is authorized under the Copyright Act, 1957 to carry on the business of granting and issuing licenses in respect of musical works and literary works associated with musical works assigned to it by its members as well as collect and distribute the royalties to its members including the authors’ statutory royalties, for the exploitation of these works either by way of live performances and/or recorded music through any medium except when exhibited as a part of a cinematograph film shown in a cinema hall.

Tags
IPRS music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Aug 2022

Jaane De's Music Video features Larrisa D'sa and Satyajeet Dubey along with Singer The Rish

MUMBAI: After receiving an amazing response for his song ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’ with the singer Aakash, independent Artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish is back with a fresh collaborative single ‘Jaane De’ that has taken over the internet with more than 1M views.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight," via ENCI Records

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Western Canada’s Decibel breaking metal fest LOUD AS HELL celebrates 10 years!

MUMBAI: Canadian extreme music festival LOUD AS HELL will be celebrating 10 years of roaring decibel-breaking metal from July 29th to 31st at the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Amar Jyoti is ready to bring yet another musical tribute to the unknown Martyrs

MUMBAI: As we are nearing to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society is all set to present Amar Jyoti, a Tribute to Unknown Soldiers on 3rd August 2022 at Kamani Auditorium.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Not Just A Girl’ Documentary feature from Five-Time Grammy Award-Winning, Global Icon Shania Twain Coming to Netflix July 26th

MUMBAI: Global Icon Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl, a brand new, career-spanning documentary produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, will be available Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix.

read more

RnM Biz

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

Popular video app Chingari powered by $GARI ties up with FAB Market, a unit of HT Media Group

MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Samrat Sarkar’s song Ishq Jo Tumse Hua to feature on (EORTV’s) I Love Us 2

MUMBAI: Music composer Samrat Sarkar pens a beautiful song titled Ishq Jo Tumse Hua for EORTV’s Lesbian relationship drama I Love Us 2. Directed by...read more

2
The Workday release embraces positivity on latest single "Running With The Daylight"; Now Streaming Everywhere

MUMBAI: Southern California singer/songwriter David Ottestad's project The Workday Release has just released a new single "Running With The Daylight...read more

3
Jaane De's Music Video features Larrisa D'sa and Satyajeet Dubey along with Singer The Rish

MUMBAI: After receiving an amazing response for his song ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’ with the singer Aakash, independent Artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish...read more

4
Martin Garrix joins forces with Breathe Carolina for their exciting festival banger 'Something'

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – continue the roll-out of their spectacular 7-track...read more

5
NAV drops 'Never Sleep' ft Lil Baby and Travis Scott as first single from upcoming album

MUMBAI: Today Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped the first single from his forthcoming album. “Never Sleep” ft. Lil Baby...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games