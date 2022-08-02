Amar Jyoti is ready to bring yet another musical tribute to the unknown Martyrs

MUMBAI: As we are nearing to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society is all set to present Amar Jyoti, a Tribute to Unknown Soldiers on 3rd August 2022 at Kamani Auditorium. The event will feature a special production ’Vande Matatam' that has been curated and conceptualised by Indian classical singer Swaransh Mishra and the prince of Tabla Pranshu Chaturlal along with a unique jugalbandi for the first time.

The event in honour of the unsung heroes will witness some soulful music by an array of talented musicians from India. The prince of tabla Pranshu Chatur Lal will present his illuminating rhythm on Tabla and the renowned Indian classical singer, songwriter and composer Swaransh Mishra will present their piece. The evening will get filled with the musical note of soulful bhajan and the rhythmic foot movements of Kathak will come together to present a Jugalbandi. For this rare and unique jugalbandi, the audience will witness Bhajan Samrat Sh. Anup Jalota and the renowned Kathak legend from Jaipur Gharana Smt. Geetanjali Lal on the same stage.

The event is hosted by Ms Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma, granddaughter of the Tabla legend and the Artistic Director at Pandit Chaturlal Festival. It is sponsored by IndianOil and ONGC and co-sponsored by GAIL, Oil India Ltd and NTPC. Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport is the Hospitality Partner.

Talking about the upcoming AmarJyoti edition, Ms Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma said, “Under the umbrella of Pandit Chatur Lal Festival, we have been successfully organizing the 'Amar Jyoti' for the past 24 years and this 2022 marks its glorious 25 years. The concept of the concert was ideated to pay a tribute and acknowledge the valour and courage of our brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives battling for our Nation which was initiated by Pandit Charanjit & Meeta Chatur Lal. Their son and renowned percussionist Pranshu ChaturLal further shares, 'Every year Amar Jyoti has left no stone unturned to present the best of the best productions as an effort from our side to honour and extend our gratitude to Defence forces. Past two years, due to the pandemic, we organised this event live on our digital platform and saw a massive response from the audience. And this again marks the new beginning of sharing the stage with our audiences - going offline, and seeking that same appreciation, love and blessings in person once again.”