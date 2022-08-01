Repos launches 'Hai Hausla Hai' Junoon to celebrate our 75th Independence Day: a 'first of its kind' song by a startup for India

MUMBAI: With its 2000+ partners and operations in 220+ cities, Repos is India's pioneer in the IoT tech-enabled Doorstep Fuel Delivery industry. On this Independence Day, Repos desires to celebrate the unsung heroes of the Indian road and give them the recognition they deserve. They hope to highlight the struggles and challenges of this community while opening a discourse for solutions that Repos could provide them.

Repos has released a song that celebrates these heroes' spirit, determination, and courage as the first step toward their Fuelling India campaign. The song launch is a 'first of its kind' initiative by a start-up. It is launched on Repos's ethos towards transforming India's mobile energy distribution and making clean energy available at the end consumer's doorstep. This song would resonate with every Indian, no matter who they are.

The song release ceremony was organised on July 30th, 2022, and it was graced by Ashish Kulkarni (Indian Idol Season 12 Final Runner Up), Mrs Aditi Bhosale Walunj (Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Repos) and Mr Chetan Walunj (Founder and CEO of Repos).

Ashish Kulkarni has sung this song to appeal to every young entrepreneur never to lose hope and that India is the story the world is waiting for. "Hai Hausla Hai Junoon" is the story of every young indians determination to contribute to the growth of India as it marches towards become a superpower in the coming decade. The song aims to become an anthem that celebrates the heroes of their Fuelling India campaign and the larger populace who aspire to do something for the nation's good. It motivates everyone to continue dreaming and aspiring by forging a new path to rise and shine.

"We believe music can connect, encourage changes and touch people's lives. Therefore, we are delighted to launch "Hai Hausla Hai Junoon". We are proud of our Fueling India campaign and our humble initiatives to contribute to the economy while India strides to evolve into a superpower. Repos truly believes in innovation, and we trust this song will help inspire people never to lose hope. I'm grateful to Ashish Kulkarni for giving his voice to this cause.", said Chetan Walunj, Founder and CEO of Repos

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Repos, said, "This song stands for many individuals who do their duty silently and rarely ever get to be in the limelight. The world has always bowed down to heroes from fields like emergency services, defence, academics, sports, and politics, but many other sections rarely get the recognition they deserve. One such section comprises the warriors who keep the wheels of our nation running. These heroes are part of the 3rd largest road-transport network in the world. These men and women travel the country to haul goods and provide services so that we can have all the conveniences we enjoy daily. From food to medicines to clothes to other necessities, none of it would be possible without the transport and logistical fraction of the Indian workforce. Repos has launched "Hai Hausla Hai Junoon" as a tribute to this workforce."

About Repos:

Repos was launched in 2017 by Aditi Bhosale Walunji and Chetan Walunji with a dream to Transform Energy Distribution across the world and enable the world to make the transition toward a carbon-neutral future. Repos is on a mission to make all forms of energy available at the doorsteps of end consumers by bridging the gap between supply and demand using tech-enabled innovations. As of now, Repos employs more than 250 people. It has built a community of 2000+ partners and is currently operational in 220+ cities across India. Through the Repos platform, more than 5 Crore Litres of fuel have already been distributed, which has resulted in carbon emissions reduction equivalent to 14.85 million Kgs. Kindly Visit https://reposenergy.com/ for information.

Link to the song :

Youtube : https://youtu.be/XfpChqS0Ytg

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/0ELXx5BZa0RmqhAYHtO60y?si=Ndw-rUW1Q9CIlfXX8QOkmQ

Link to the song launch videos :

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1klkKhUSZz-jd1G7AAl6KI81N_Jl0wJDg?usp=sharing