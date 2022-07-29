Unstoppable R&B powerhouse Blxst teams up with Rick Ross in new video “Couldn’t wait for it”

MUMBAI: Blxst returns with his official music video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring Rick Ross from his latest project, 'Before You Go'. Out now, the video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and BET Soul & BET Jams, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

“Couldn’t Wait For It” is the fourth and final instalment of the storyline established by “Every Good Girl”, “Never Was Wrong”, and “Be Forreal”. In this conclusion of the music video series which follows Blxst navigating his unstoppable career level up, the LA native heads to Atlanta to meet up with mogul Rick Ross for a business proposition. The two self-made executives ink deals and live the high life, providing a small glimpse and promise of the greatness to come for Blxst.

Blxst - "Couldn't Wait For It (ft. Rick Ross)" [Official Music Video]

Blxst continues his ascension with his recent nomination for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards, and features on new tracks from Chris Brown (“Show It”), Kendrick Lamar ("Die Hard") and Kehlani ("any given sunday")

The Los Angeles native began 2022 with a XXL Award win for “Best New Artist of The Year”, and reached a new milestone with over 1 BILLION career streams (700 million from the 'No Love Lost' Deluxe EP in the past year alone). This is all in addition to his smash single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga which is now certified Platinum in Canada, RIAA Gold & BRIT Silver, and reached the #1 spot on the US Rhythm and Urban Mediabase radio charts.

Blxst had an explosive growth in audience across Asia in 2021, with "Chosen" peaking at #1 on Hot Hits Philippines, #12 on Top 50 Chart - Philippines, #9 on Viral 50 Chart - Philippines, and was picked up by 4 major Top 40s radio stations across the country. The song also trended on TikTok, with countless Filipino creators dancing to the track. Following the track's success, Blxst was selected to be on Spotify's coveted billboard in Manila.

His consistent ride to the top has been unmatched and Blxst will continue to rise as he gears up for his upcoming international tour.