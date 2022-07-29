For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jul 2022 16:12

Stromae releases latest single, 'Mon Amour' with Camila Cavalli

MUMBAI: Stromae has released his latest single ‘Mon Amour,’ a blissed-out baile-funk summer-pop collaboration with Cuban-born American singer, songwriter and actress Camila Cabello. Together, they bring an entirely new dimension to the track (originally featured on Stromae’s critically acclaimed third studio album ‘Multitude’), with Camila’s sultry vocals marrying perfectly alongside the Belgian superstar’s signature French baritone voice, creating an undeniable soundtrack staple for the summer. The track was produced by Stromae’s younger brother Luc Van Haver.

Listen to Stromae with Camila Cabello - ‘Mon Amour’ HERE.

Also revealed today, a hilarious official music video accompanying ‘Mon Amour,’ directed by Julien & Quentin. Set in “Villa Mon Amour,” a fictional reality TV show where participants double down on their strategy, charisma, and seducing charms to become a finalist. The 10 participants (including characters played by Stromae and Camila) do not hesitate to use all their assets to win. Friendship, seduction, and betrayal are inevitable. “Far from disliking or mocking reality TV” Luc Van Haver explains. “it serves as a perfect prism to sublimate the human comedy that is played out in Stromae's lyrics, because in these candidates there is a bit of each of us.”

Watch the official music video for ‘Mon Amour’ HERE.

It was at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this year that Paul Van Haver, better known as Stromae, met Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, better known as Camila Cabello. The two artists quickly hit it off. To Stromae's surprise, Camila confessed her love of his latest album ‘Multitude,’ especially "Mon amour." Without batting an eyelid, Stromae suggested they try working on something together, and Stromae & Camila Cabello’s Mon Amour was born.

This Spring, the internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, performer, producer, designer and director released his critically acclaimed third-studio album ‘Multitude.’ The album has been hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR and countless other respected publications and critics. The twelve-track masterpiece was composed by Stromae, produced by his creative label Mosaert, and features recent singles ‘Santé,’ ‘L’enfer’ and his most recent offering ‘Fils De Joie.’ ‘Multitude’ is available on digital, CD and vinyl, including special colored version for D2C.  

Stromae continues to command audiences worldwide, as his tour sells out, including a US tour in 2022 and a European Headline tour in 2023.

Remaining tickets are on-sale now at https://www.stromae.com/en/

