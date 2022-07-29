STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music unite on a spectacular 7-track EP

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – have joined forces for a spectacular 7-track EP, co-released through both imprints! The EP is made up of brand-new productions by some of STMPD RCRDS’ finest talents, kicking off with the first release by KVSH & CAROLA soon, while more exciting music by DubVision, Julian Jordan, Justin Mylo, LOOPERS, Seth Hills, and many others will be unraveled in the coming three weeks.

Composed of a total of 7 productions, the EP starts with the groovy & gritty ‘Welcome To The Future’ by Brazilian stars KVSH and Carola, which is released soon! The other 6 tracks will be released over the next 3 weeks, with a release planned every Tuesday and Friday. The ‘STMPD RCRDS x Tomorrowland Music’ EP is part of a collection of exclusive festival releases by Tomorrowland Music under this year’s festival theme ‘The Reflection of Love’, celebrating the return of Tomorrowland after three years by gathering some of the biggest artists in electronic music on Tomorrowland’s record imprint.

As part of the unique collaboration, label boss Martin Garrix is also hosting and curating his own STMPD RCRDS stage at The Library on Friday July 29th. Known for their surprising back-to-back sets, the Dutch superstar and his record label have created an exciting line-up for this year’s edition with sets from Brooks & Julian Jordan, DubVision & Matisse&Sadko, Blinders & TV Noise amongst many more great fusions. Have a look at the full line-up here.