SHARE THEIR DEBUT SINGLE ‘CALL ME BY MY NAME’

MUMBAI: Imagine if MGMT met Daft Punk at a dusty desert rave, and you’ll have an idea of the enigmatic and infectious soundscapes of rising electro duo AR/CO. Operating at the intersection of escapism and reality, AR/CO have already exceeded 12 million streams between just two collabs: ‘Under The Sun’ (with Franky Wah, premiered on Radio 1 as Danny Howard’s Hottest Record) and ‘Hot Air Balloon’ (with Don Diablo). Now AR/CO unleash their official debut single ‘Call Me By My Name’.

A product of the feverish imaginations of Mali-Koa and Leo Stannard, ‘Call Me By My Name’ blazes a trail between two equally uplifting styles: the inspiring all-in energy and community spirit of a classic summer dance anthem, and the adventurous, kaleidoscopic of radiant psychedelic pop. The song’s spark is further illuminated by the duo’s sleek male/female vocal stylings.

AR/CO say, “Call me by my name” was our slice of pure escapism. Reality was we were sitting round thinking how amazing it’d be to be able to get the tube, go for a tesco run or be in a crowd again. It was us saying “go tell the people you love, that you love them! Be loud, be present, loosen up and be free.” It’s perfect timing, where we can all experience those feelings of fun and freedom in our lives again”.

The London-based AR/CO call upon influences from across the globe. Mali-Koa was born in Australia to a family of Maori heritage, while British artist Leo Stannard has Trinidadian roots from his grandfather’s side of the family. Mali-Koa is already an established songwriter, with credits including G-Eazy (‘The Beautiful & The Damned’, the title track to his US #3 album of the same name), Sigma and JP Cooper. Leo Stannard has written and featured on records with the likes of Camelphat, Michael Calfan, Cat Dealers and KC Lights ‘Cold Light’, which spent 7-weeks at the Radio 1 B-List in 2021.

AR/CO was born during lockdown, but their sound celebrates life, unity and international togetherness. Their mission statement is to leave your inhibitions at the door, set your worries aside, and use their liberating dance hits as a stepping stone towards a new age.