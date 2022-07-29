Los Angeles-based artist Kent Danger releases his First EP, "Saturn!: The Bringer of Old Age"

MUMBAI: Jordan Pippins, professionally known as Kent Danger, is a 24 year old American singer-songwriter and producer from Los Angeles via North Carolina. Known for his futuristic sounds and mind- bending visuals, Danger documents his journey like all of us- through digital technology. Producing a mixture of hip hop and alternative rock, he provides an assortment for the eclectic listener.

After shaking up the underground music scene in North Carolina, receiving looks from Earmilk, Early Rising, and Apple Music’s “The Nerve” playlist, Kent Danger has taken his talents to Los Angeles. The singer, producer, and filmmaker is a polymath of tremendous proportions.

Today, he unveils his first EP, “Saturn!: The Bringer of Old Age” via DMY Artists and Boring Life, LLC. A diamond in the rough is the best way to describe Kent Danger. With only 6 songs released, he has covered tremendous ground in his career thus far. Known for his dynamic energy and enigmatic lyricism, Danger flawlessly combines alternative rock and lofi hip hop into his own perfect storm of excitement and radical creativity. The project begins with “GO!” a hyperpop-inspired anthem that sounds like a high flying collaboration between Jean Dawson and Pinkpantheress, where he details the story of his decision to take a chance and move 2,500 miles across the country from North Carolina to California, leaving behind pain and turmoil in search of community and positivity. It then transitions into “Aries Rising”, a zodiac inspired alternative rock song that gives the feeling of moving 200 mph through a field of roses. From there we get “24/7 THOT”, a summery guitar based love song about leaving the promiscuous life behind, to “James Joint”, Kent’s take on the 2016 hit by pop superstar Rihanna. The project closes out with “otw”, a cyber space themed anthem that is sure to bring friends together this summer, and finally “Naked Truth” a cloudy lo-fi jam with an impeccable video inspired by the 1990’s Chicago Bulls championship run.

When asked about the title of the EP, Danger states, “I’m a Capricorn. If you’re into astrology you know that it is ruled by the planet Saturn. Saturn is known to be the universal timekeeper, and being a musician and filmmaker I’m obsessed with time. It’s only right that I declare this the title of my first project. I started writing some of these songs back when I was 20 years old, and now 4 years later, I am much older and wiser.” Danger wears his influences on his sleeve, and allows his cultural acumen to shine through clearly not only in his music, but in his videos as well. With visuals for “otw”, “Naked Truth”, and most recently, “Aries Rising”, he proves he knows how to tell a compelling story both on screen and on record. If his first release is any indication of what’s to come, Danger is not only here to stay, but will mold the future in the style of his daring and imaginative spirit. With artists such as Thundercat, AG Club, and Maasho showing him love this early in his career, Danger is surely one to watch out for.