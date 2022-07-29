London-based alternative R&B duo Temptress return with summer banger 'Catch 22'

MUMBAI: Blending smooth vocal top-lines with enticing bass lines and drums, this new single is the perfect soundtrack to the sun-soaked days ahead. The song is about 'putting everything into something, fighting your demons & self doubt, but feeling like you keep running around in circles' says Temptress.

Shortly after the release of 'That Feeling', the pair continue to garner widespread support from BBC Radio (BBC Introducing, BBC Radio London), Jamz Supernova via BBC Radio 1Xtra (their last EP ‘Body’ was made ‘Number One’ EP on her show), Wonderland, DIY, i-D, gal-dem, Complex and FADER to name a few. They were also long-listed for the Glastonbury 2022 Emerging Talent Competition.