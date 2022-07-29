London-based alternative R&B duo Temptress return with summer banger 'Catch 22'

MUMBAI: Blending smooth vocal top-lines with enticing bass lines and drums, this new single is the perfect soundtrack to the sun-soaked days ahead. The song is about 'putting everything into something, fighting your demons & self doubt, but feeling like you keep running around in circles' says Temptress.
Shortly after the release of 'That Feeling', the pair continue to garner widespread support from BBC Radio (BBC Introducing, BBC Radio London), Jamz Supernova via BBC Radio 1Xtra (their last EP ‘Body’ was made ‘Number One’ EP on her show), Wonderland, DIY, i-D, gal-dem, Complex and FADER to name a few. They were also long-listed for the Glastonbury 2022 Emerging Talent Competition.
MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more
MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: Abhinav Jain, Vice President of Roposo, is a technology leader with a vread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: After releasing her well-received debut album 'goldita y despeinada' in 2021, alongside a follow up single 'Termínelo' through Kitsuné...read more
MUMBAI: Blxst returns with his official music video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring Rick Ross from his latest project, 'Before You Go'. Out now...read more
MUMBAI: Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita (aka John-Luke Carter) returns with his new single “Happiness” via Nettwerk. The candid track is...read more
MUMBAI: Travie McCoy’s highly anticipated new solo album 'Never Slept Better' is out now via Hopeless Records. In celebration of the album release,...read more
MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – have joined forces for a spectacular 7-track EP, co-...read more