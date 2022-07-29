German-Venezuelan alternative R&B Artist Ivohé returns with SIRENA

MUMBAI: After releasing her well-received debut album 'goldita y despeinada' in 2021, alongside a follow up single 'Termínelo' through Kitsuné Musique early 2022, German-Venezuelan alternative R&B Artist Ivohé returns with a brand new and upbeat offering. 'SIRENA' is one of a number of upcoming singles which sees her dreamy Spanish vocals flow perfectly over delicate but enticing jungle, garage and drum & bass inspired beats. Quickly garnering support from Jamz Supernova (BBC Radio 1Xtra & Selector Radio), Jyoty via Rinse FM and NTS Radio residents - Ivohé is one to watch this year.
MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more
MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: Abhinav Jain, Vice President of Roposo, is a technology leader with a vread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: Blxst returns with his official music video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring Rick Ross from his latest project, 'Before You Go'. Out now...read more
MUMBAI: Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita (aka John-Luke Carter) returns with his new single “Happiness” via Nettwerk. The candid track is...read more
MUMBAI: Travie McCoy’s highly anticipated new solo album 'Never Slept Better' is out now via Hopeless Records. In celebration of the album release,...read more
MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – have joined forces for a spectacular 7-track EP, co-...read more
MUMBAI: Imagine if MGMT met Daft Punk at a dusty desert rave, and you’ll have an idea of the enigmatic and infectious soundscapes of rising electro...read more