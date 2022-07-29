German-Venezuelan alternative R&B Artist Ivohé returns with SIRENA

MUMBAI: After releasing her well-received debut album 'goldita y despeinada' in 2021, alongside a follow up single 'Termínelo' through Kitsuné Musique early 2022, German-Venezuelan alternative R&B Artist Ivohé returns with a brand new and upbeat offering. 'SIRENA' is one of a number of upcoming singles which sees her dreamy Spanish vocals flow perfectly over delicate but enticing jungle, garage and drum & bass inspired beats. Quickly garnering support from Jamz Supernova (BBC Radio 1Xtra & Selector Radio), Jyoty via Rinse FM and NTS Radio residents - Ivohé is one to watch this year.