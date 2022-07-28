The makers of Dhokha -Round D Corner have dropped the announcement video and it’s sure to be a whirlwind of a journey!

MUMBAI: The much awaited film with a powerhouse star cast starring R.Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar has everyone intrigued. The announcement video of the suspense drama is out and we are quite impressed. The film has piqued our interests from day one and marks Khushalii Kumar’s debut in Bollywood.

The video released by the makers has spiked our excitement and will have you on the edge of your seats from start to finish. The film is a multi perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple. Twists and turns, edge of your seat drama and seeding the thought of what is true and what is false, that is Dhokha - Round D Corner.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. A Film by Kookie Gulati and is slated to hit cinemas on 23rd September 2022.