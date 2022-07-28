For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Jul 2022

FuzzCulture to release new single “Breeze” this August

MUMBAI: After the successful launches of his album Escape To Where You’re Wanted (2019) and follow-up EP Strange Cities(2021), Fuzzculture is proud to present his new single “Breeze”. The song will be released on 3rd August 2022 worldwide, along with a music video on YouTube. The single also has a B-Side titled “Breeze (Friday Evening Edit),” which is a remix of the same tune by FuzzCulture.

