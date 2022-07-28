FuzzCulture to release new single “Breeze” this August

MUMBAI: After the successful launches of his album Escape To Where You’re Wanted (2019) and follow-up EP Strange Cities(2021), Fuzzculture is proud to present his new single “Breeze”. The song will be released on 3rd August 2022 worldwide, along with a music video on YouTube. The single also has a B-Side titled “Breeze (Friday Evening Edit),” which is a remix of the same tune by FuzzCulture.
MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more
MUMBAI: World's fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: Vice President of Roposo Abhinav Jain, a creator-driven live entertainmread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: The second season of NEXA music, spearheaded by global icon AR Rahman is now in motion as Maruti Suzuki India Limited follows the tremendous...read more
MUMBAI: The much awaited film with a powerhouse star cast starring R.Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar has everyone...read more
MUMBAI: After the successful launches of his album Escape To Where You’re Wanted (2019) and follow-up EP Strange Cities(2021), Fuzzculture is proud...read more
MUMBAI: Delbar Arya is one of those talented actresses in the Pollywood industry who is just paving the way for success through her immense hard work...read more
MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar who will soon be seen in the much hyped song Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke by T-Series has recently injured herself on the sets of the...read more