Delbar Arya is all set to share the screen space as a female lead actress along with Jimmy Shergill and Sajjan Adeeb in Tu Hoven Main Hovan Film

MUMBAI: Delbar Arya is one of those talented actresses in the Pollywood industry who is just paving the way for success through her immense hard work and dedication by giving out the best performances that amaze the audience. She has definitely carved a place for herself in the hearts of the audience because of her marvelous performances in movies like PR, Fitoor, and now Tu Hoven Main Hovan.

Delbar Arya is all set to amaze the audience once again with her performance, as the actress who plays one of the most pivotal roles in the movie is sharing screen space for the first time with actors Jimmy Shergill, Sajjan Adeeb. The actress has also shared a few pictures along with the cast on her social media. Sharing her excitement, the actress said, "I am very happy and thrilled to share the screen space with a bunch of talented actors like Jimmy Shergill and Sajjan Adeeb and many more. The storyline is something that the audience will really love and make them laugh until they cry, because the fun we had shooting this movie is completely one of my best experiences I had and I can't wait for my audience to encounter the roller coaster of emotions it has. It is soon going to hit the theatres, so I will just say tune, "exclaimed the actress.

The movie also has Kulraj Randhawa, and Anita Devgan in key roles. Further, directed by Vakil Singh, the movie has been bankrolled by Filmy Productions and Intact Films. The release date of the movie is yet to be out.