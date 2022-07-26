Singer Jonita Gandhi slayed at the Hollywood Bowl in LA at AR Rahman Live

MUMBAI: After enthralling listeners with her melodious voice in India, Jonita Gandhi is regaling the global audience at AR Rahman's All Access Tour in North America. Earlier this week, the vivacious singer was seen performing at the Hollywood Bowl in LA where she sang iconic songs like Muqabla, Yayi Re, Humma Humma, Taal se Taal and many more new and old numbers, showcasing her versatility as a singer across languages and genres. Jonita didn’t cease to amaze with her captivating stage presence. The audience sang and danced along, screaming and cheering in excitement as Jonita brought out her dance moves. The concert was attended by a star-studded audience including Lilly Singh, the cast of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever', Anoushka Shankar, Jay Shetty and many more.

Check out these amazing pictures of Jonita Gandhi with fellow Canadian Lilly Singh, alongside Richa Moorjani, and Poorna Jagannath (members of the star cast of the Netflix show "Never Have I Ever").

Heres a look at these cool videos of celebs enjoying the concert in LA earlier this week -

The audience took to their social media with heartwarming reactions, "Jonita was the star of the night, Thank you for making my day. To see Jonita live was a bucket list thing for me and it was worth watching her with A R Rahman. The way she danced, hit those high notes and made crowd go mad is just spectacular and a treat to eyes and ears. You slay queen Jonita".

"Jonita Maane Flower nahi Fire hain, It was great watching her in her element singing, dancing and vibing. All in all made the concert extra extra special."

With a mile-long musical resume, Jonita has cemented her position in the South Asian music industry, and performing at this iconic venue in LA adds a feather in Jonita’s hat as a multilingual singer-songwriter in the global music circuit. She's thankful to AR Rahman for believing in her and having her share the stage with him.

Rahman is popularly known as the man who has redefined contemporary Indian music. Two time Academy Award winner, two time Grammy award winner, Golden Globe award and many other international accolades to his name, his body of work spans more than 150 projects, comprising music in multiple languages, including landmark scores such as "Roja," "Bombay,” “Dil Se," "Taal," "Lagaan,” "Slumdog Millionaire," "127 Hours," "Rockstar" and many more.