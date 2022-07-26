For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Khushalii Kumar Injured! The actress hurts herself on the sets of her upcoming single Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke

MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar who will soon be seen in the much hyped song Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke by T-Series has recently injured herself on the sets of the song while shooting for the same.

The heartbreak anthem of the year is anticipated to be a visual treat for the audiences. Khushalii Kumar is believed to have learnt jet skiing for this particular track to add a feel of authentication. But while shooting for the same, she also injured herself badly but kept the show going on.

Commenting on getting injured while jet skiing Khushalii reveals," I suggested the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity. While shooting for it I fell of the jet ski but when I see the end product, it all looks worth it.”

Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke features Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhatt and Vardhan Puri in the lead. The song has been directed by Mohan and the vocal is by B Praak and music and lyrics by Rochak Kohli and Rashmi Virag.

