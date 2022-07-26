For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jul 2022 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Independent singer The Rish presents a heartbreak anthem featuring Garima Yagnik for all the lost souls

MUMBAI: Music has always played an important role in expressing emotions. When the right beats meet the right lyrics, it could easily leave a person a charm. One such piece of music which has the power to make us recall our past lover and all that we didn’t do to save the relationship is ‘Jab Tu Milne Thi Aayi’, by an independent artist Rishabh Kant AKA The Rish. This song is a heartbreak anthem featuring Garima Yagnik with a pleasing video aesthetic and a nostalgic intro. This song showcases various aspects of Rishabh’s artistry and sounds like never before. As an artist, he greatly appreciates the process and believes that we are constantly evolving and growing.

When asked Artist Rishabh Kant more about what this song represents, he said, “Back in March 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic struck across the world, I had noticed that the majority of couples parted their ways, due to not coping with the distance.

He further added saying, “Keeping that aside, a lot of relationships, in general, don’t last because of just pure miscommunication. I feel like the destiny of a person is held in his tongue and his words, and saying what you really feel can change everything. Failing to do so can lead to a passive feeling of regret, which the song is about.

I am very grateful that I got an opportunity to work with Garima Yagnik and AAKASH to work on this soulful project.” His song was released on the 22nd of July on his official YouTube Channel and all other music streaming platforms.

Tags
Singer The Rish Garima Yagnik music
Related news
 | 26 Jul 2022

Singer Jonita Gandhi slayed at the Hollywood Bowl in LA at AR Rahman Live

MUMBAI: After enthralling listeners with her melodious voice in India, Jonita Gandhi is regaling the global audience at AR Rahman's All Access Tour in North America.

read more
 | 26 Jul 2022

Emo-trap rock band Love Ghost releases new track and video 'Pulp'

MUMBAI: Love Ghost's new single Pulp is about an addict's relationship with God. The song was Inspired by Charles Bukowski and his novel Pulp, and by the band’s own struggles with depression, loneliness, drugs & alcohol addiction.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2022

'Mistake is a chicken steak for an artist' states Sahil Samuel.

MUMBAI: Dreams are real. In the year of 1998, when Sahil was in 2nd std, he had a vivid dream where he saw a person on the stage surrounded by crowds. Little did he know at that time that this dream would eventually come true. He had the same dream when he was doing his 11th.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2022

Ritviz announces his debut full Length Album 'Mimmi'- A Gripping Ode To His Mother

MUMBAI: Fresh off his collaboration with ‘Ms Marvel’, singer, songwriter, and record producer Ritviz announces his next – a debut full-length album titled ‘Mimmi’ which he describes as his ‘most personal piece of work till date’ and which serves as a humble ode to his mother, or ‘Mimmi’ as he fo

read more
 | 25 Jul 2022

Eelke Kleijn's DAYS like NIGHTS announces exclusive ADE show

MUMBAI: Eelke Kleijn’s multi-faceted label DAYS like NIGHTS unveils plans for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event on Sunday October 23rd.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 98.3 brings an all-new morning show in Ahmedabad called Asal Amdavad

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Em Beihold releases debut EP Egg in the backseat as “Numb Little Bug” continues to fly at Radio! Recently wrapped sold-our shows in Berlin, London, Amsterdam and LA

MUMBAI: Cementing herself as one of 2022’s breakthrough artists to watch, gold-certified Los Angeles singer and songwriter Em Beihold (pronounced...read more

2
Emo-trap rock band Love Ghost releases new track and video 'Pulp'

MUMBAI: Love Ghost's new single Pulp is about an addict's relationship with God. The song was Inspired by Charles Bukowski and his novel Pulp, and by...read more

3
'Mistake is a chicken steak for an artist' states Sahil Samuel.

MUMBAI: Dreams are real. In the year of 1998, when Sahil was in 2nd std, he had a vivid dream where he saw a person on the stage surrounded by crowds...read more

4
Meduza join forces with James Carter, Elley Duhé & Fastboy on new single 'Bad Memories'

MUMBAI: Multi Platinum-selling global hitmaker Meduza has linked up with James Carter, Elley Duhé and Fastboy on new single ‘Bad Memories’, out 22nd...read more

5
Singer Jonita Gandhi slayed at the Hollywood Bowl in LA at AR Rahman Live

MUMBAI: After enthralling listeners with her melodious voice in India, Jonita Gandhi is regaling the global audience at AR Rahman's All Access Tour...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games