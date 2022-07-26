Emo-trap rock band Love Ghost releases new track and video 'Pulp'

MUMBAI: Love Ghost's new single Pulp is about an addict's relationship with God. The song was Inspired by Charles Bukowski and his novel Pulp, and by the band’s own struggles with depression, loneliness, drugs & alcohol addiction. Pulp’s hook is a reminder that we all struggle to find peace within ourselves.

“Pulp” follows a string of consecuive single releases for Love Ghost praised by Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alternative Press, and others. Love Ghost has just returned from a European tour where they played Rockpalast in Germany, along with shows in London (The Black Heart), Prague (Café V Lese), The Netherlands (Duycker), and multiple shows in Germany.

Love Ghost will continue to push out new music in 2022. “The new music that's coming from Love Ghost is just our storytelling of the things happening in our lives at the moment,” says band frontman Finnegan Bell. “These songs, to me, are really all threaded together by time. We are in an insane period of history, and therefore we are writing some insane music.”

Known for their hyper-expressive songs, Love Ghost is composed of Finnegan Bell (lead vocals, guitar), Ryan Stevens (bass, backing vocals), Daniel Alcala (guitar, engineer backing vocals), Cory Batchler (keys, backing vocals) and Daniel Gallardo (drums, backing vocals).

“Pulp”: