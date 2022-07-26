Em Beihold releases debut EP Egg in the backseat as “Numb Little Bug” continues to fly at Radio! Recently wrapped sold-our shows in Berlin, London, Amsterdam and LA

MUMBAI: Cementing herself as one of 2022’s breakthrough artists to watch, gold-certified Los Angeles singer and songwriter Em Beihold (pronounced bye-hold) releases her debut EP Egg in the Backseat via Moon Projects/Republic Records today!

Get Egg in the Backseat Em Beihold - https://embeihold.lnk.to/EITBPR now!

About the EP Em commented, “I am so excited for Egg in the Backseat to be released into the world. I had the most fun making this EP with my collaborators (Dallas Caton, Alex Veltri, Michael Coleman and James Ghaleb), and I feel it comes through in the music. If you liked “Numb Little Bug,” be prepared for some more blunt, sunny pop."

To celebrate the release, Em just completed a series of sold-out international shows in Berlin, London and Amsterdam, culminating with a special sold-out show in LA earlier this week.

Since the release of her debut single “Numb Little Bug” earlier this year, Em has quickly grown into one of 2022’s “ones to watch.” She was recently featured as Billboard Magazine’s June “Chartbreaker” of the month and featured on a Mind Matters profile with Carson Daly on the Today Show where she discussed her struggle with anxiety and inspiration behind “Numb Little Bug.”

Recently certified gold by the RIAA, Em Beihold’s debut single “Numb Little Bug” has been flying since its release! After tallying 12 million streams during its first week alone, the song is now approaching 400 million global streams and counting. It debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart- where it is currently in the Top 20. Simultaneously, Em debuted at #4 and climbed to #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart. Quickly capturing #1 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart and #2 on the Spotify US Viral Chart, the song also leapt into the Top 10 on the TikTok US Top Tracks and has become one of the “Top 10 Most Added” songs at Top 40 radio—where it is currently approaching Top 5. “Numb Little Bug” is also Top 3 on the Hot AC Radio airplay chart. What’s more, the song has been certified platinum in Canada and gold in Australia. The official music video has now surpassed 13 million views and counting. In addition to plugs from Variety and more, Stereogum proclaimed, “Tons of pop singers have made a living on juxtaposing vulnerable lyrics with upbeat melodies, but Beihold definitely takes it to a new level.” Em recently released “Too Precious,” another infectious track that showcases her songwriting prowess and proves she has more hits on the way.