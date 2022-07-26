Anees Bazmee and Swapnil Joshi inaugurates Ganraj Studios helmed by director-writer Shreyash Jadhav

MUMBAI: With a vision of building a world-class film post-production centre, Ganraj Studios officially opened its doors to help empower budding and marquee creators to access cutting-edge technology and expertise to bring their stories to life. Noted film personalities, Bollywood Director Anees Bazmee and famous Marathi actor, Swapnil Joshi inaugurated the facility, launching it officially for industry stakeholders.

The studio provides superior professional post-production services including DI, Sound Mix, VFX, Editing, Dubbing, Foley and Digital Finishing. Equipped with highly skilled technicians and state-of-art infrastructure, it caters to a wide variety of film and entertainment including web series, feature films and other video-based projects.

The minds behind the studio come with 10+ years of experience and have done notable work in the industry. The managing director, Shreyash Jadhav is no stranger to the entertainment space. He made his directorial debut with the hit Marathi film, ‘Mi Pan Sachin’ which starred Swapnil Joshi in the lead. The national award-winning film ‘Baboo Band Bajaa’ was produced under his banner Ganraj Associates. Apart from being a talented director, Shreyash is a writer, producer and famous Marathi rapper.

Commenting on the opening of the post-production studio, Shreyash Jadhav, Managing Director, Ganraj Studios said “For creators to make an impact with their stories, there is a need for ace post-production partners. We are brimming with stories to tell, but have limited access to high-quality facilities. Our aim is to open doors and opportunities for all kinds of films and filmmakers and give them a chance to create top-notch end products. Using our years of expertise in the industry, we have put together a band of best professionals and facilities to make every creator's dream come true”

Actor Swapnil Joshi, commented on the inauguration of the studios “Shreyash is a talented filmmaker and I had a great time working with him. He understands the pulse of cinema and has great insight into filming techniques. The studio is a great sign for all filmmakers to get access to quality services and bring us even better films”

Director, Anees Bazmee also shared his thoughts at the opening ceremony “I want to congratulate the team at Ganraj Studios for having such high ambitions for our industry and making themselves capable of standing true to their vision. I am sure we will see some great work coming from them soon”

Some of the facility’s USPs include the Editing Suites, which are equipped with systems to accommodate high-resolution formats and configurations to handle demands of any kind of format. The Dubbing Studios come with experienced sound engineers and spaces designed by acousticians to achieve optimum results. The VFX department specialises in a wide array of services including motion graphics, compositing and 3D animation to name a few. The studio also operates on a BaselightDI system to ensure infinite grade complexity, the ability to finesse shots using multiple techniques along with fully equipped advanced resolve suits for colour grading. GanrajStudios will be headquartered in Mumbai, India and will offer its services to pan-Indian and international creators.