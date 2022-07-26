For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jul 2022 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Anees Bazmee and Swapnil Joshi inaugurates Ganraj Studios helmed by director-writer Shreyash Jadhav

MUMBAI: With a vision of building a world-class film post-production centre, Ganraj Studios officially opened its doors to help empower budding and marquee creators to access cutting-edge technology and expertise to bring their stories to life. Noted film personalities, Bollywood Director Anees Bazmee and famous Marathi actor, Swapnil Joshi inaugurated the facility, launching it officially for industry stakeholders.

The studio provides superior professional post-production services including DI, Sound Mix, VFX, Editing, Dubbing, Foley and Digital Finishing. Equipped with highly skilled technicians and state-of-art infrastructure, it caters to a wide variety of film and entertainment including web series, feature films and other video-based projects.

The minds behind the studio come with 10+ years of experience and have done notable work in the industry. The managing director, Shreyash Jadhav is no stranger to the entertainment space. He made his directorial debut with the hit Marathi film, ‘Mi Pan Sachin’ which starred Swapnil Joshi in the lead. The national award-winning film ‘Baboo Band Bajaa’ was produced under his banner Ganraj Associates. Apart from being a talented director, Shreyash is a writer, producer and famous Marathi rapper.

Commenting on the opening of the post-production studio, Shreyash Jadhav, Managing Director, Ganraj Studios said “For creators to make an impact with their stories, there is a need for ace post-production partners. We are brimming with stories to tell, but have limited access to high-quality facilities. Our aim is to open doors and opportunities for all kinds of films and filmmakers and give them a chance to create top-notch end products. Using our years of expertise in the industry, we have put together a band of best professionals and facilities to make every creator's dream come true”

Actor Swapnil Joshi, commented on the inauguration of the studios “Shreyash is a talented filmmaker and I had a great time working with him. He understands the pulse of cinema and has great insight into filming techniques. The studio is a great sign for all filmmakers to get access to quality services and bring us even better films”

Director, Anees Bazmee also shared his thoughts at the opening ceremony “I want to congratulate the team at Ganraj Studios for having such high ambitions for our industry and making themselves capable of standing true to their vision. I am sure we will see some great work coming from them soon”

Some of the facility’s USPs include the Editing Suites, which are equipped with systems to accommodate high-resolution formats and configurations to handle demands of any kind of format. The Dubbing Studios come with experienced sound engineers and spaces designed by acousticians to achieve optimum results. The VFX department specialises in a wide array of services including motion graphics, compositing and 3D animation to name a few. The studio also operates on a BaselightDI system to ensure infinite grade complexity, the ability to finesse shots using multiple techniques along with fully equipped advanced resolve suits for colour grading. GanrajStudios will be headquartered in Mumbai, India and will offer its services to pan-Indian and international creators.

Tags
Anees Bazmee Swapnil Joshi Ganraj Studios writer Shreyash Jadhav
Related news
 | 04 Nov 2019

Get ready for some non-stop thumkas with Urvashi Rautela and YoYo honey Singh

MUMBAI: After ruling music charts with Love Dose and Gal Ban Gayi, the superhit duo is back again with one of the most anticipated tracks of this year from Pagalpanti featuring John Abaraham and Urvashi Rautela along with the entire star cast of the film.

read more
 | 02 May 2018

Zee Music Company releases Marathi track 'Sakhya Re'

MUMBAI: Sakhya Re, a track sung by Anandi Joshi will definitely leave you in a cluster of thoughts. Music to Sakhya Re given by Rahul Ranade can be compared to music which happens to be rendered for thriller or mystery films.

read more
 | 09 Mar 2016

Ankit Tiwari, Manoj Muntashir croon BCL team Lucknow Nawabs' anthem

MUMBAI: Box Cricket League (BCL) a reality show about drama, emotions, passion and some cricket, is back with its second season. One can feel the competition around with 10 teams consisting of 200 celebrities rooting for their respective teams. 

read more
 | 03 Jul 2015

Farhan, Zoya eighth generation writers in my family: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Bollywood writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar is considered a legend for his contribution to Hindi cinema over the last four-five decades.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 98.3 brings an all-new morning show in Ahmedabad called Asal Amdavad

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

top# 5 articles

1
Emo-trap rock band Love Ghost releases new track and video 'Pulp'

MUMBAI: Love Ghost's new single Pulp is about an addict's relationship with God. The song was Inspired by Charles Bukowski and his novel Pulp, and by...read more

2
Em Beihold releases debut EP Egg in the backseat as “Numb Little Bug” continues to fly at Radio! Recently wrapped sold-our shows in Berlin, London, Amsterdam and LA

MUMBAI: Cementing herself as one of 2022’s breakthrough artists to watch, gold-certified Los Angeles singer and songwriter Em Beihold (pronounced...read more

3
Meduza join forces with James Carter, Elley Duhé & Fastboy on new single 'Bad Memories'

MUMBAI: Multi Platinum-selling global hitmaker Meduza has linked up with James Carter, Elley Duhé and Fastboy on new single ‘Bad Memories’, out 22nd...read more

4
Khushalii Kumar Injured! The actress hurts herself on the sets of her upcoming single Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke

MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar who will soon be seen in the much hyped song Dhoke Pyar Ke Dhoke by T-Series has recently injured herself on the sets of the...read more

5
Independent singer The Rish presents a heartbreak anthem featuring Garima Yagnik for all the lost souls

MUMBAI: Music has always played an important role in expressing emotions. When the right beats meet the right lyrics, it could easily leave a person...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games