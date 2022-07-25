Moli's recent release is an on the spot impromptu track called 'Abstraction In The Abyss'

MUMBAI: After his previous releases like 12 Ways I see Myself and Please Hold Me, Moli recently released his track “Abstraction In The Abyss". Abstraction In the Abyss at Ferris Wheel studio, is 100 percent an impromptu track, written, composed and produced on spot at Ferris wheel studios in under 12 hours whilst being shot parallely. It is a psychedelic alternative jazz piece, primarily an instrumental, mostly done in just single tracking takes by music artist Moli.
Abstraction is very special as when you walk into a studio with no preconceived notions or ideas and it comes out so beautifully, what's more to be asked for. Moli goes all out on this track from the first one, from the new live series he's going to introduce very soon. 5 instruments, 12 hours and nothing writer prior, that's the psychedelia of Abstraction in the Abyss At Ferris wheel studios. Moli says " 12 hours, and everything done impromptu, written on spot and produced on the go as being recorded live.
Most of it done in just a single take, This is "The Live" series with its first installment Abstraction in the abyss at Ferris wheel studios. Abstraction was birthed at the beautiful Ferris wheel studios and named so with it, in the coming Months Moli will travel across the country and do several pieces completely impromptu, in "the live" series".
