'Mistake is a chicken steak for an artist' states Sahil Samuel.

MUMBAI: Dreams are real. In the year of 1998, when Sahil was in 2nd std, he had a vivid dream where he saw a person on the stage surrounded by crowds. Little did he know at that time that this dream would eventually come true. He had the same dream when he was doing his 11th. Being disturbed about it he shared the dream with his mother to which she responded positively advising him to first finish his senior high schooling and then come home.

Sahil Samuel initially wanted to be a cricketer. He was well known in his school for being a left handed batsman. Getting into the field of music was never a part of the future that he pictured. One day while he was actively taking part in cricket his music teacher approached him to sing for a farewell to which he denied at first but later could not refuse the request. After that day he was appreciated by many of his fellow schoolmates which left him puzzled. Before long Sahil Samuel recognised that he was just only fond of cricket and as for music it is an undying passion.

Unfortunately, he was surprisingly welcomed by a facial paralysis as he decided to enter into music in 2013. Still determined with a strong will power to continue in the path of music he did not give in to the illness. With much faith Sahil Samuel remained unmoved by the situation he was going through and later in the following months he earned his first club gig on 31st December, 2013. Since the time of his debut till the present day, he has made it to the top list of Indie bands in India with two hit albums 'Hindi Gaane' and 'Main Ka Bukhar' and 'haan Pyaar hain' single and also one EP 'Naalayak.' He is also currently on India tour for his 2nd EP 'Round About.'

As amusing as the name of the band, so also is the frontman. Sahil Samuel likes to keep it fun and energetic. The atmosphere that he creates always ends up bombastic. As he adventures on with his current 2022 India Tour let us also continue to cheer him up!