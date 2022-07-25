For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jul 2022 16:28

Eelke Kleijn's DAYS like NIGHTS announces exclusive ADE show

MUMBAI: Eelke Kleijn’s multi-faceted label DAYS like NIGHTS unveils plans for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event on Sunday October 23rd. From 4:00 pm to 01:00 am, visitors will be treated to a unique melodic techno and deep house evening with an astonishing 5-hour set by label-head Eelke Kleijn, an exclusive show by Nora En Pure, and beats courtesy of Corren Cavini.

Known for his deep sense of musicality and the immersive emotions he brings into his melodic techno sounds, Eelke Kleijn’s music never fails to create a captivating atmosphere with the crowd. His recent track ‘Transmission’ has been giving worldwide clubs the thrill of a lifetime with its hypnotic pluck patterns and high energy production. With a relentless touring schedule, the 5-hour set on October 23rd will be one of Eelke Kleijn’s only shows in The Netherlands before the end of the year.

The DAYS like NIGHTS event at Amsterdam’s RAW Factory will be Nora En Pure’s only show during this year’s ADE and therefore the only chance for fans to witness her melodic deep house tunes. Nora and Eelke are no strangers to each other as she remixed Kleijn’s track ‘Lost Souls’, which to this day is ranking streams on all platforms. The pair’s combined energies and fascinating productions guarantee a mesmerizing night.

Dutch producer Corren Cavini has had four releases on DAYS like NIGHTS and will be closing off the evening, bringing the 2022 edition of Amsterdam Dance Event to an end.

Amsterdam’s RAW Factory serves as G-Star’s headquarters. With impressive floor-to-ceiling glass, the industrial building makes for the perfect location for an unforgettable ADE 2022 closing event.

Pre-sale for this exclusive event starts July 27th at 1:00 PM CEST via this link, regular sale will go live on July 29th at 12:00 PM (midday) CEST.

Eelke Kleijn Ziggo Dome ADE show music
