Aaishvary Thackeray dazzles music lovers with his lyrics for Raveena Mehta's new single 'Moonlight'

MUMBAI: Knowing various art is talent, but becoming an artist takes a lot of hard work and practice. While there are many people who are good at art, not everyone can make it as a successful artist. One such artist who has showcased to the world the power of dance and music is Aaishvary Thackeray. In spite of being from a renowned political family, he has always given his passion for performing arts, the love, respect, and attention it deserves. As we all know that the artist community is all about collaboration, recently seeing Aaishvary Thackeray collaborate on Singer Raveena Mehta’s new single Moonlight will surely leave you moonstruck.
By taking over the role of the lyricist himself, he was able to produce some great words for her composition. The lyrics resonate and willfully express the sentiments of a woman as she approaches the man she is falling for. This is an ode to the young girls and women out there to own it, be who they are, and approach each situation with confidence. We are thrilled to see how wonderful the video has turned out and it has resonated with more than 1 million views in just a single day from the release. It gets us curious as to what next are the duo going to offer to their fans.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar is all set to bring audiences the most soulful track of the season 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke' for which he has roped in a musical dream...read more
MUMBAI: Music Composer-Producer and Singer Kaushik & Guddu releases new romantic number “DIL” for Ek Villian Returns.The song was sung by Raghav...read more
MUMBAI: Music has always played an important role in expressing emotions. When the right beats meet the right lyrics, it could easily leave a person...read more
MUMBAI: Multi Platinum-selling global hitmaker Meduza has linked up with James Carter, Elley Duhé and Fastboy on new single ‘Bad Memories’, out 22nd...read more
MUMBAI: Eelke Kleijn’s multi-faceted label DAYS like NIGHTS unveils plans for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event on Sunday October 23rd. From 4:00 pm...read more