News |  23 Jul 2022 09:26 |  By RnMTeam

Zaeden is in the house! Download & subscribe to Gaana app to watch exclusive live show this Saturday!

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter-DJ Zaeden will be live with a spectacular show this Saturday on Gaana, India's No.1 music app After the success of his debut album Genesis 1:1, which dropped last year Zaeden returned this year with the hit new track, Paas aa. The Gurugram-based DJ-turned-singer Zaeden, aka Sahil Sharma, has reinvented himself, transitioning from EDM to Hindi pop and DJ to a solo artist. If you are still thinking about making plans this weekend, Gaana offers you a chance to liven up your Saturday with this exclusive show. Download the app and get ready for a superb musical evening with friends and family!

This live event is exclusively for Gaana Plus subscribers. Start your trial subscription at just Rs. 1/- and enjoy high-quality audio, live shows and concerts of your favourite music artists. SteppinOut by DineOut has organised this live show with Zaeden.

Link: https://app.gaana.com/35m8/ZaedenPR

Date: 23rd July, 2022

Time: 11 PM Onwards

