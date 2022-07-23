For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Nikhita Gandhi captivates the audience with her latest track, Kesariya from Brahmastra

MUMBAI: ‘Kesariya’ – the first song of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ – has been trending on the internet since its release. The song was composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, with additional vocals by Nikhita Gandhi.

Sharing her experience working with Pritam Da on the song, Nikhita adds, "Well, I work very often with Pritam Da and very closely with him on many other projects. Raabta was my first Bollywood breakthrough on Pritam Da's composition, followed by Jagga Jasoos. I've been fortunate to work extensively on films with him. Every time I sing for Pritam Da, it's very close to my heart."

Talking about the song which has garnered immense popularity, Nikhita Gandhi adds, " I'm so thankful to Pritam Da for believing in me and making me a part of 'Kesariya. As an artist, I value all forms of participation in making music, be it singing chorus or harmony or additional vocals because to me that is true artistry. Even though I've sung popular numbers for Pritam Da, I still feel blessed to play a small role in this chartbuster."

"Honestly, I've been living the song for weeks, even before its release, and it's still stuck in my head. I am just happy that I got this small part of this song. Plus, it's a trio of Arijit Singh, Pritam Da, and Amitabh Da who have made this magic happen, and I've been fortunate to be a part of this song. Like I've said always, I love being part of Pritam Da's songs in whatever way because all his music and all his work is so magical," she concluded.

Her soothing vocal performance makes each one of her songs a masterpiece. From Raabta to Naach meri rani to Qaafirana, Pop singer Nikhita Gandhi’s hits are part of our playlists. Through consistently trending on streaming platforms, Nikhita Gandhi has established herself as one of the most popular multilingual singers in India.Currently, Kesariya from Brahmastra is trending on platforms like YouTube, Spotify Global Charts, Gaana, and many more.

