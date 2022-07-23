Billie Eilish releases 'Guitar Songs': 'TV' and 'The 30th'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has officially released Guitar Songs across DSP’s today. Two songs, the previously heard and much loved ‘TV,’ and a brand-new track titled ‘The 30th.’ Today’s release follows her surprise live performance and debut of ‘TV’ in the U.K. last month, during her sold out HAPPIER THAN EVER WORLD TOUR. “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Billie told concertgoers before she and her brother FINNEAS performed it for the first time. It closes with live vocals from her audience, recorded in Manchester’s twenty-one thousand capacity AO Arena last month. Both songs serve a reminder that 20-year-old Eilish remains one of the most treasured singer-songwriters of her generation. Writing and releasing music both observational and reflective on her own life experiences and society - something all the greatest songwriters have done before her. Both songs are available to stream now.
Listen HERE. https://billieeilish.lnk.to/GuitarSongs
Billie shared with fans today: “FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Performing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”
