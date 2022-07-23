For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Jul 2022 10:19 |  By RnMTeam

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and desi Queen, Sapna Choudhary performs on her upcoming song Kaamini during a wedding

MUMBAI: Sapna Chaudhary, a Haryana-based dancer and performer, has gone live with her performance on "Kaamini," during a wedding, which will be released on VYRL Haryanvi on July 25th.
She is seen at the wedding dancing brilliantly and gracefully to her next song with the bride. Sapna is known to do this for her releases since she believes in providing her fans with an exclusive first-hand experience.

CHECK OUT HER PERFORMANCE HERE:

She has made her mark in Bollywood in addition to releasing back-to-back Haryanvi hit songs such as "Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal," "Gajban," and "Chatak Matak." Her major appearances include the Hatt Ja Tau song from Veere Di Wedding and the blockbuster reality programme Big Boss Season 11.

Sapna will be seen portraying a narrative of a woman talking about her day-to-day difficulty with everyday tasks in her upcoming music video "Kaamini" with VYRL Haryanvi. Meenakshi Panchal sings the song, which was penned by Aamin Barodi and arranged by RK Crew. The song will be released on an artist-focused platform committed to promoting and growing Haryanvi music and culture by providing musicians with the opportunity to exhibit their music and heritage.
Sapna Chaudhry is well-known throughout the country for her extensive live performance shows, and she is one or the few Haryanvi artists with such a strong offline presence and a devoted fan base.

Tags
Bigg Boss 11 desi Queen Sapna Choudhary song Kaamini
Related news
 | 15 Jul 2022

Daniel Weber launches his new solo song Lose Somebody that captures grief and loss in a unique way

MUMBAI: After the massive success of his last track Sorry, Daniel Weber is all set to release his new song Lose Somebody. Penned and performed by him, the song has its Bass Guitar rendered by Vivian D’SouzaWith Piano/ Organ by Vatan Dhuriya and Drums by Jigar Shah.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Bollywood Singer Lakhwinder Wadali's sufi love song Benaqab proves scars are beautiful

MUMBAI: Taking the legacy of the renowned Wadali Brothers, Bollywood singer Lakhwinder Wadali is all set to treat his audience with a heart-melting song, Benaqab.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Radhika-Vikrant's Belagaam from Forensic is an unusual Mika Singh song. Here's why...

MUMBAI: One would normally assume that a Mika Singh song will be a peppy fare, complete with groovy music. But for the film Forensic, which releases on Zee5 soon, composer duo Amol-Abhishek turns this notion on its head.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2022

Save the Soil Campaign - Isha Foundation's Sadhguru join hands with Meet Bros for a theme song

MUMBAI: Meet Bros, who are known for their megahit songs express their gratitude for Sadguru's Isha Foundation Campaign 'Save the Soil' with new song 'Bandeya'. The song is composed by Meet Bros, sung by Meet Bros Ft.

read more
 | 02 May 2022

Rego B gives a special touch to Labrinth’s Iconic song "Jealous"

MUMBAI: Already lauded by audiences all over the world for his recent hit song 'Kal Chutti Hai’, we saw the Global Superstar Rego B surprise us each week by performing songs from his Grandfather Bappi Lahiri's list in his own distinct way.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 98.3 brings an all-new morning show in Ahmedabad called Asal Amdavad

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Zaeden is in the house! Download & subscribe to Gaana app to watch exclusive live show this Saturday!

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter-DJ Zaeden will be live with a spectacular show this Saturday on Gaana, India's No.1 music app After the success of his...read more

2
Bachpan Play Schools’ Unique VR Enables the Young Ones to Learn By Exploring the World, Virtually

MUMBAI: Bachpan, the nations’ leading pre-school provider, is making learning a better and more fulfilling experience for kids under 2-5 years old...read more

3
Billie Eilish releases 'Guitar Songs': 'TV' and 'The 30th'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has officially released Guitar Songs across DSP’s today. Two songs, the previously heard and much loved ‘TV,’ and a brand-new...read more

4
Campus 365 adds vaccination tracker in its school ERP software

MUMBAI: Campus365, a leading school ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software provider, has added the vaccine tracker feature into its ERP software.read more

5
Bigg Boss 11 contestant and desi Queen, Sapna Choudhary performs on her upcoming song Kaamini during a wedding

MUMBAI: Sapna Chaudhary, a Haryana-based dancer and performer, has gone live with her performance on "Kaamini," during a wedding, which will be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games