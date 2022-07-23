Bigg Boss 11 contestant and desi Queen, Sapna Choudhary performs on her upcoming song Kaamini during a wedding

MUMBAI: Sapna Chaudhary, a Haryana-based dancer and performer, has gone live with her performance on "Kaamini," during a wedding, which will be released on VYRL Haryanvi on July 25th.
She is seen at the wedding dancing brilliantly and gracefully to her next song with the bride. Sapna is known to do this for her releases since she believes in providing her fans with an exclusive first-hand experience.
CHECK OUT HER PERFORMANCE HERE:
She has made her mark in Bollywood in addition to releasing back-to-back Haryanvi hit songs such as "Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal," "Gajban," and "Chatak Matak." Her major appearances include the Hatt Ja Tau song from Veere Di Wedding and the blockbuster reality programme Big Boss Season 11.
Sapna will be seen portraying a narrative of a woman talking about her day-to-day difficulty with everyday tasks in her upcoming music video "Kaamini" with VYRL Haryanvi. Meenakshi Panchal sings the song, which was penned by Aamin Barodi and arranged by RK Crew. The song will be released on an artist-focused platform committed to promoting and growing Haryanvi music and culture by providing musicians with the opportunity to exhibit their music and heritage.
Sapna Chaudhry is well-known throughout the country for her extensive live performance shows, and she is one or the few Haryanvi artists with such a strong offline presence and a devoted fan base.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter-DJ Zaeden will be live with a spectacular show this Saturday on Gaana, India's No.1 music app After the success of his...read more
MUMBAI: Bachpan, the nations’ leading pre-school provider, is making learning a better and more fulfilling experience for kids under 2-5 years old...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has officially released Guitar Songs across DSP’s today. Two songs, the previously heard and much loved ‘TV,’ and a brand-new...read more
MUMBAI: Campus365, a leading school ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software provider, has added the vaccine tracker feature into its ERP software.read more
MUMBAI: Sapna Chaudhary, a Haryana-based dancer and performer, has gone live with her performance on "Kaamini," during a wedding, which will be...read more