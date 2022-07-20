Nova Offers its Multi-Product Basket to Major MNCs and Government Organizations

MUMBAI: Nova, leading dairy brand in India, has taken over as a dominant supplier for government organizations and multinationals.
Affirming the authenticity of the quality of its products, Nova has established a standard by serving as the supplier to top government organisations such as, Air India, Indian Railways, and Canteen Stores Department. The company also has major institutional clients including Nestle, Cadbury, Parle, Dabur, ITC, GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever. The list of modern retailer clients comprises of Big Bazaar, Reliance, Metro Cash and Carry and Fair Price.
Some of the famed institutional product ranges are Nova Gold Skimmed Milk Powder, Nova Gold Full Cream Milk Powder, Nova Spray Dried Milk Powder, Nova Spray Dried Skimmed Milk Powder Standard Guide, Nova Butter, and Nova Anhydrous Milk Fat.
Mr Kuldeep Saluja, Managing Director, Sterling Agro Industries Limited, added, “Nova is one of the trusted brands by government organizations and multinationals because of its authenticity. We are committed to quality, innovation and product excellence - a commitment that we stand by and work constantly to improve on.”
Nova is a household name and trusted brand since the last 31 years offering a wide category of other dairy products including, milk, flavoured milk, butter, ghee, curd, skimmed milk powder, paneer, buttermilk, dairy creamer and dairy whitener.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India’s first and only AI- driven new age, disruptive music tech start-up catering to music composers and content creators will...read more
MUMBAI: 17-year-old opera-trained pop prodigy Aditi Iyer dropped her latest single “Deleted Your Number”.The song has made her the Youngest Indian...read more
MUMBAI: Today, global pop artist Johnny Orlando unveils his up-tempo summer smash “leave the light on.” The new track arrives as the third single...read more
MUMBAI: Nova, leading dairy brand in India, has taken over as a dominant supplier for government organizations and multinationals. Affirming the...read more
MUMBAI: Back in the days when couturier Christian Dior created the signature opulent ‘new look’ after years of the harsh World War, he was not just...read more