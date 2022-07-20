Nova Offers its Multi-Product Basket to Major MNCs and Government Organizations

MUMBAI: Nova, leading dairy brand in India, has taken over as a dominant supplier for government organizations and multinationals.

Affirming the authenticity of the quality of its products, Nova has established a standard by serving as the supplier to top government organisations such as, Air India, Indian Railways, and Canteen Stores Department. The company also has major institutional clients including Nestle, Cadbury, Parle, Dabur, ITC, GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever. The list of modern retailer clients comprises of Big Bazaar, Reliance, Metro Cash and Carry and Fair Price.

Some of the famed institutional product ranges are Nova Gold Skimmed Milk Powder, Nova Gold Full Cream Milk Powder, Nova Spray Dried Milk Powder, Nova Spray Dried Skimmed Milk Powder Standard Guide, Nova Butter, and Nova Anhydrous Milk Fat.

Mr Kuldeep Saluja, Managing Director, Sterling Agro Industries Limited, added, “Nova is one of the trusted brands by government organizations and multinationals because of its authenticity. We are committed to quality, innovation and product excellence - a commitment that we stand by and work constantly to improve on.”

Nova is a household name and trusted brand since the last 31 years offering a wide category of other dairy products including, milk, flavoured milk, butter, ghee, curd, skimmed milk powder, paneer, buttermilk, dairy creamer and dairy whitener.