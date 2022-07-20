For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Jul 2022 21:01 |  By RnMTeam

India's first AI backed music tech platform, Beatoven.ai, onboards 150+ musicians in less than one month

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India’s first and only AI- driven new age, disruptive music tech start-up catering to music composers and content creators will now be expanding its reach globally with the introduction of several musicians across various categories and 8 genres to attract 10,000 + consumers.

The music tech company has already benefited several creators and composers and in a short span of time has onboarded more than 150 musicians including big names like Khalid Ahamed from Parvaaz, sitar player Asad Khan from AR Rahman’s band, Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, and several others. Moreover, the platform also offers 8 music genres that comprise Cinematic, Indian, Indie, Ambient, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Pop and RnB. These genres will attract creators from both India and the USA which is home to popular genres like Hip hop, RnB, Pop and Electronic. The current libraries of available tools lack regional music and Beatoven.ai is filling that gap.

Mansoor Rahimat Khan, CEO, Beatoven.ai adds, “Beatoven.ai solves the royalty and music licensing issue faced by millions of creators with easily accessible AI based tools that help create royalty-free, affordable, legally binding exclusive music. It offers a selection of 8 genres that help in providing a framework for development and assessment of features for any content-based analysis of music signals thus reducing human effort of manual classification. Beatoven.ai not only offers creation of royalty free music but also classification of music into music genres, thus positively impacting more than 50 million content creators who can now customize and create original soundtracks and publish on various social media platforms. Beatoven.ai aims at benefitting 12 million professional content creators who currently monetize their content on YouTube and is likely to attract more than 2000 global artists and filmmakers by the end of FY 23.”

Siddharth Bhardwaj, CTO, Beatoven.ai explains, “The Beatoven.ai platform smartly uses a mix of algorithms and human creativity with the intent to assist its artists with their AI tagging algorithms. With the help of machine learning and AI systems, Beatoven.ai helps in solving two primary problems – creating original soundtracks without worrying about copyrights and customizing the same. The platform uses a mix of music theory rules, a lot of signal processing and ties it all together with its continuously evolving AI algorithms.

These composition algorithms make use of its music sample library to create a unique track based on user inputs like duration, genre, moods and tempo for different sections of the content, etc. thus benefiting millions of content creators and music composers globally.”

Moreover, custom music composition and production algorithms for both regional (currently limited to Indian) and Western genres are simultaneously being built by Beatoven.ai that will propel the music tech company to being a renowned global brand in the music tech space. There is a wide horizon of possibilities with the help of AI in music that will spur a new golden era of creativity. Beatoven.ai offers tools that make AI more accessible to artists everywhere making it an essential part of everyday musical creation.

For more information visit – https://www.beatoven.ai/

 

 

Tags
AI Beatoven.ai music Singer
Related news
 | 20 Jul 2022

Why the Vanesa woman effortlessly represents the new-age Indian woman

MUMBAI: Back in the days when couturier Christian Dior created the signature opulent ‘new look’ after years of the harsh World War, he was not just pioneering an experimental design that changed the world of fashion — but also captured the changing aspirations of the women as a new era ushered in

read more
 | 20 Jul 2022

Johnny Orlando shares introspective new track "Leave the light on" out now

MUMBAI: Today, global pop artist Johnny Orlando unveils his up-tempo summer smash “leave the light on.” The new track arrives as the third single from his much-anticipated debut album, all the things that could go wrong, coming August 19 via Universal Music Canada/Republic Records.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Parker McCollum teams with Iconic Brand Lucchese Bootmaker for an on-going partnership

MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, Parker McCollum, has partnered with the legendary Lucchese Bootmaker brand for an exciting multi-year deal that will spotlight the high-caliber artistry and 140+ year heritage of Lucchese as well as McCollum's authentic reso

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Americana Singer/Songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher Will Release Powerful, Personal Memoir On November 1st

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher will release her hauntingly beautiful and brave personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice on November 1, 2022 through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 98.3 brings an all-new morning show in Ahmedabad called Asal Amdavad

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Deleted Your Number' is about removing toxic people says singer Aditi Iyer

MUMBAI: 17-year-old opera-trained pop prodigy Aditi Iyer dropped her latest single “Deleted Your Number”.The song has made her the Youngest Indian...read more

2
Johnny Orlando shares introspective new track "Leave the light on" out now

MUMBAI: Today, global pop artist Johnny Orlando unveils his up-tempo summer smash “leave the light on.” The new track arrives as the third single...read more

3
Nova Offers its Multi-Product Basket to Major MNCs and Government Organizations

MUMBAI: Nova, leading dairy brand in India, has taken over as a dominant supplier for government organizations and multinationals. Affirming the...read more

4
India's first AI backed music tech platform, Beatoven.ai, onboards 150+ musicians in less than one month

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India’s first and only AI- driven new age, disruptive music tech start-up catering to music composers and content creators will...read more

5
Why the Vanesa woman effortlessly represents the new-age Indian woman

MUMBAI: Back in the days when couturier Christian Dior created the signature opulent ‘new look’ after years of the harsh World War, he was not just...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games