The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the sequel stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava.

Karthikeya is back; better than ever. This time it is going by the Manusmriti verse "Dharma eva hato hanti dharmo rakatirakita tasmd dharmo na hantavyo m no dharmo hato'vadht" - which means "Justice, blighted, blights; and justice, preserved, preserves; hence justice should not be blighted, lest blighted justice blight us." This magnum opus is a well-researched entertainment filled story with electrifying visuals and heightened emotions. While director Chandoo Mondeti brings his one-of-a-kind vision to the film, protagonist Nikhil Siddhartha brings unshakeable screen presence and a sense of strong confidence.

The teaser of Karthikeya 2 is all set to release today and for this, the team visited Iskcon Brindavan, to seek blessings from Lord Krishna before the promotions for the project goes on floors.

Says T.G. Vishwa Prasad, "Character Karthikeya has the potential to be expanded and explored across a wide range of mythological and historical stories. Having witnessed Director Chandoo Mondeti's in-depth knowledge of history and ancient scripts, it's a no-brainer choice to go ahead with his vision for this Epic Indian Adventure. Karthikeya 2 is a project filled with conviction".

Says Abhishek Agarwal, "Karthikeya 2 is one of our most ambitious projects till date. When Chandoo narrated the script, we knew we had to be on board. This is a film which will celebrate Dharma and take you on a mystical adventure ride"