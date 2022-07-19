The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the sequel stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava.
Karthikeya is back; better than ever. This time it is going by the Manusmriti verse "Dharma eva hato hanti dharmo rakatirakita tasmd dharmo na hantavyo m no dharmo hato'vadht" - which means "Justice, blighted, blights; and justice, preserved, preserves; hence justice should not be blighted, lest blighted justice blight us." This magnum opus is a well-researched entertainment filled story with electrifying visuals and heightened emotions. While director Chandoo Mondeti brings his one-of-a-kind vision to the film, protagonist Nikhil Siddhartha brings unshakeable screen presence and a sense of strong confidence.
The teaser of Karthikeya 2 is all set to release today and for this, the team visited Iskcon Brindavan, to seek blessings from Lord Krishna before the promotions for the project goes on floors.
Says T.G. Vishwa Prasad, "Character Karthikeya has the potential to be expanded and explored across a wide range of mythological and historical stories. Having witnessed Director Chandoo Mondeti's in-depth knowledge of history and ancient scripts, it's a no-brainer choice to go ahead with his vision for this Epic Indian Adventure. Karthikeya 2 is a project filled with conviction".
Says Abhishek Agarwal, "Karthikeya 2 is one of our most ambitious projects till date. When Chandoo narrated the script, we knew we had to be on board. This is a film which will celebrate Dharma and take you on a mystical adventure ride"
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more
MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more
MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has...read more
MUMBAI: ‘About Last Night…’ is the incredible new album from Mabel, out today on Polydor Records. Featuring euphoric singles ‘Let Them Know’, ‘Good...read more
MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer...read more
MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher will release her hauntingly beautiful and brave personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My...read more
MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, Parker McCollum, has partnered with the legendary Lucchese Bootmaker brand...read more