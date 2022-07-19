For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Jul 2022 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Remembering the maestro: A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkar marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Sunday, 24th July from 10.30 am onwards. Entry to the concert is free.

The first session of the concert will commence with a vocal performance by the vocalist of the new generation Ramakant Gaikwad accompanied by Abhinay Ravande on (Harmonium) and Ramakant Karambelkar on (Tabla). The concert will conclude with the solo performance by Tabla virtuoso Pandita Anuradha Pal accompanied by Tushar Raturi on (keyboard).

Shafaat Bhai, with his incredible ability as a performer, had swayed the music & rhythm lovers spread across the globe with his nimble fingers moving on the tabla creating rhythmic yet melodious sound resonance which was nothing short of magic. He was one of those few who could bring out the beautiful melodic nuances in the rhythms of the tabla. It seems only apt that the memory of this amazing musician and personality remains alive eternally.

Shashi Vyas, Director, Pancham Nishad Creative’s says, “It was in 1981 that I heard Shafaatbhai for the first time. He had been called to accompany the living legend Padma Vibhushan Birju Maharaj- a world-renowned Kathak dancer in the world. When the two of them commenced their performance, the two hours thereafter were sheer magic.  The entire performance replete with extraordinary dance steps & movements was matched equally by extraordinary rhythmic beats played on tabla by Shafaatbhai creating a thrilling resonance seldom heard. I was completely mesmerized and spellbound during the amazing concert. The concert still is an unforgettable experience for me. This tribute is a small attempt on our part to honour the man and the musician for his exceptional contribution to the world of Indian music.”

Brief about the Artiste:

Ramakant Gaikwad is a promising young khayal singer who fuses the Kirana and Patiala gharanas. He started learning aged four at his father’s music school, also training with his mother Sangita and father Pt. Suryakant Gaikwad and vocalist Dr. Satish Kaushik. His fledgling career continues to progress. He also received guidance from Padmashree Pt. Jagadish Prasad (Disciple of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan). Currently, he is learning from the great maestro Pt.Nayan Ghosh, following a Kirana & Patiyala style. Ramakant started performing on the stage at a very tender age of 6. His natural talent and his musical sense brought appreciation from the common listeners as well as the connoisseurs of music.     

Anuradha Pal blessed by her Gurus, Ustad Alla Rakha & Zakir Hussain, and her parents, Ila & Devinder Pal, is revered globally for her sparkling articulation, virtuosic repertoire, and, pinpoints rhythmic artistry. ‘Her story is one of courage, fortitude, commitment, and creativity. Through sheer grit and insurmountable talent, she stormed the male bastion of Indian rhythm as a 9-year-old child prodigy, establishing herself as a world-renowned Tabla virtuoso.

She has already performed over 5000 concerts, enthralling audiences in 30 countries with her groundbreaking, Rhythmic innovations like – Anuradha Pal in Tabla Jugalbandi with herself (including ‘Krishna ke Taal‘, ‘Ardha Narishvara’), Path breaking bands – Stree Shakti (India’s first all-girls Band) & Su-Fo-Re (Sufi-Folk recharged!), and collaborations with Indian and International masters of diverse genres. Anuradha composed the background score of the famous film ‘Gaja Gamini using only Tabla & Voice, winning great appreciation at the Cannes film festival.

The event promises to be one worth remembering as two artistes will showcase their immense talent commemorating the maestro …Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan.

Free Passes will be available at the venue on the day of the event.

Tags
Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2022

Parker McCollum teams with Iconic Brand Lucchese Bootmaker for an on-going partnership

MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, Parker McCollum, has partnered with the legendary Lucchese Bootmaker brand for an exciting multi-year deal that will spotlight the high-caliber artistry and 140+ year heritage of Lucchese as well as McCollum's authentic reso

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Gilbert, the Manzar lyricist, collaborates with Pracheen Chauhan for his upcoming Ghazal

MUMBAI: Gilbert Chettiar was born and raised in Mumbai and is now one of the lyricists on the rise in the Indian music industry who is making a difference with the kind of work he is doing. He is a man of incredible talent and a name that hasn't yet been fully discovered.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Grownet is here to provide A to Z solutions for all problems of plastic industry

MUMBAI: The tides of time are shifting, and so are the demands of the world. Change can be difficult to tackle, but Grownet has been working at an exponential rate to meet the demands of the ever-growing polymer industry.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

“Yas Yas Baby”: Yas Island brings this summer’s new anthem with its latest campaign

MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has launched yet another captivating campaign titled ‘Yas Yas Baby’ in an integrated roll-out inspired by the award-winning 90’s hit single, ‘Ice Ice Baby’

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ellie Goulding unveils 'Easy Lover'

MUMBAI: Ellie Goulding unveils ‘Easy Lover’ - a stunning slice of pop perfection that heralds a triumphant and long-awaited return - the first...read more

2
Americana Singer/Songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher Will Release Powerful, Personal Memoir On November 1st

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher will release her hauntingly beautiful and brave personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My...read more

3
Marshmello teams up with Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram for smash hit 'Sah Sah'

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello and Lebanese singer, songwriter, and megastar Nancy Ajram release their highly anticipated...read more

4
Mabel – ‘About Last Night…’

MUMBAI: ‘About Last Night…’ is the incredible new album from Mabel, out today on Polydor Records. Featuring euphoric singles ‘Let Them Know’, ‘Good...read more

5
“Yas Yas Baby”: Yas Island brings this summer’s new anthem with its latest campaign

MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games