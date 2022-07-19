Remembering the maestro: A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkar marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Sunday, 24th July from 10.30 am onwards. Entry to the concert is free.

The first session of the concert will commence with a vocal performance by the vocalist of the new generation Ramakant Gaikwad accompanied by Abhinay Ravande on (Harmonium) and Ramakant Karambelkar on (Tabla). The concert will conclude with the solo performance by Tabla virtuoso Pandita Anuradha Pal accompanied by Tushar Raturi on (keyboard).

Shafaat Bhai, with his incredible ability as a performer, had swayed the music & rhythm lovers spread across the globe with his nimble fingers moving on the tabla creating rhythmic yet melodious sound resonance which was nothing short of magic. He was one of those few who could bring out the beautiful melodic nuances in the rhythms of the tabla. It seems only apt that the memory of this amazing musician and personality remains alive eternally.

Shashi Vyas, Director, Pancham Nishad Creative’s says, “It was in 1981 that I heard Shafaatbhai for the first time. He had been called to accompany the living legend Padma Vibhushan Birju Maharaj- a world-renowned Kathak dancer in the world. When the two of them commenced their performance, the two hours thereafter were sheer magic. The entire performance replete with extraordinary dance steps & movements was matched equally by extraordinary rhythmic beats played on tabla by Shafaatbhai creating a thrilling resonance seldom heard. I was completely mesmerized and spellbound during the amazing concert. The concert still is an unforgettable experience for me. This tribute is a small attempt on our part to honour the man and the musician for his exceptional contribution to the world of Indian music.”

Brief about the Artiste:

Ramakant Gaikwad is a promising young khayal singer who fuses the Kirana and Patiala gharanas. He started learning aged four at his father’s music school, also training with his mother Sangita and father Pt. Suryakant Gaikwad and vocalist Dr. Satish Kaushik. His fledgling career continues to progress. He also received guidance from Padmashree Pt. Jagadish Prasad (Disciple of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan). Currently, he is learning from the great maestro Pt.Nayan Ghosh, following a Kirana & Patiyala style. Ramakant started performing on the stage at a very tender age of 6. His natural talent and his musical sense brought appreciation from the common listeners as well as the connoisseurs of music.

Anuradha Pal blessed by her Gurus, Ustad Alla Rakha & Zakir Hussain, and her parents, Ila & Devinder Pal, is revered globally for her sparkling articulation, virtuosic repertoire, and, pinpoints rhythmic artistry. ‘Her story is one of courage, fortitude, commitment, and creativity. Through sheer grit and insurmountable talent, she stormed the male bastion of Indian rhythm as a 9-year-old child prodigy, establishing herself as a world-renowned Tabla virtuoso.

She has already performed over 5000 concerts, enthralling audiences in 30 countries with her groundbreaking, Rhythmic innovations like – Anuradha Pal in Tabla Jugalbandi with herself (including ‘Krishna ke Taal‘, ‘Ardha Narishvara’), Path breaking bands – Stree Shakti (India’s first all-girls Band) & Su-Fo-Re (Sufi-Folk recharged!), and collaborations with Indian and International masters of diverse genres. Anuradha composed the background score of the famous film ‘Gaja Gamini using only Tabla & Voice, winning great appreciation at the Cannes film festival.

The event promises to be one worth remembering as two artistes will showcase their immense talent commemorating the maestro …Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan.

Free Passes will be available at the venue on the day of the event.