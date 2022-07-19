For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Jul 2022 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Parker McCollum teams with Iconic Brand Lucchese Bootmaker for an on-going partnership

MUMBAI: One of Country music's biggest breakout stars of the past year, Parker McCollum, has partnered with the legendary Lucchese Bootmaker brand for an exciting multi-year deal that will spotlight the high-caliber artistry and 140+ year heritage of Lucchese as well as McCollum's authentic resonance with his devoted fanbase. As a Texas native, McCollum has grown-up admiring Lucchese's legacy in their detailed attention to the quality and integrity of their products and mirrors that same work-ethic in his own career, both on-stage and in the studio.

“Lucchese has always been the boots that I wanted when I was a kid,” says Parker. “I can remember several years ago saying to the band and kind of saying to myself quite a bit, how much I would love to sign a deal with Lucchese one day and be able to represent them with what I do, since I just love their product so much. It quite literally gives me chills to think about the fact that we're actually signing a deal with Lucchese and it's a big deal and means something. It's going to give both of us a platform to collaborate on, which is literally one of my dreams that I had a couple of years ago. So to manifest that and speak it and actually come to fruition, is what dreams are all about, man. You can never shoot too high, and you can never dream too big. You just never know what you may end up actually getting in life. So the Lucchese deal is a prime example of that, and I'm just so excited to start this relationship and build on it and show the world what we can do.”

 (L-R: Hallie Ray Light McCollum, Parker McCollum, Doug Kindy, Sally Kindy; Photo Credit: Chris Kleinmeier)

“We are truly excited to announce our long-term partnership with Parker McCollum. Here at Lucchese, we view the craftsmanship and intent that goes into handmaking our boots akin to that of the curation of a new song. The output of the artistry may be different, but its process and dedication to the craft remain the same. Throughout our relationship, it has become evident that Parker understands our world just as we do his- he is a true ambassador and steward of the Lucchese brand, and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for both of our fanbases.” - Doug Kindy, President - Lucchese.

Please stay tuned as this exciting partnership unfolds in their joint mission for authenticity and preserving the art of the Country lifestyle. 

Tags
Parker McCollum Lucchese Bootmaker music
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2022

The team of Karthikeya 2 visits Iskcon Temple to seek blessings for their Hindi teaser launch!

MUMBAI: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents 'Karthikeya 2', the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Remembering the maestro: A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkar marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar on Sunday, 24th July from 10.30 am onwards. Entry to the concert is free.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Gilbert, the Manzar lyricist, collaborates with Pracheen Chauhan for his upcoming Ghazal

MUMBAI: Gilbert Chettiar was born and raised in Mumbai and is now one of the lyricists on the rise in the Indian music industry who is making a difference with the kind of work he is doing. He is a man of incredible talent and a name that hasn't yet been fully discovered.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

Grownet is here to provide A to Z solutions for all problems of plastic industry

MUMBAI: The tides of time are shifting, and so are the demands of the world. Change can be difficult to tackle, but Grownet has been working at an exponential rate to meet the demands of the ever-growing polymer industry.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2022

“Yas Yas Baby”: Yas Island brings this summer’s new anthem with its latest campaign

MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has launched yet another captivating campaign titled ‘Yas Yas Baby’ in an integrated roll-out inspired by the award-winning 90’s hit single, ‘Ice Ice Baby’

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its neweread more

Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new auread more

RED FM enters the Mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launches its new radread more

Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-newread more

Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of freread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mabel – ‘About Last Night…’

MUMBAI: ‘About Last Night…’ is the incredible new album from Mabel, out today on Polydor Records. Featuring euphoric singles ‘Let Them Know’, ‘Good...read more

2
“Yas Yas Baby”: Yas Island brings this summer’s new anthem with its latest campaign

MUMBAI: Building on last year’s successful throwback campaign ‘Stayin’ On Yas’, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub has...read more

3
Remembering the maestro: A musical tribute to the tabla virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents a musical tribute to tabla virtuoso Late Shafaat Ahmed Khan at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer...read more

4
Americana Singer/Songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher Will Release Powerful, Personal Memoir On November 1st

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher will release her hauntingly beautiful and brave personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My...read more

5
Marshmello teams up with Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram for smash hit 'Sah Sah'

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello and Lebanese singer, songwriter, and megastar Nancy Ajram release their highly anticipated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games