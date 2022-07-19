Gilbert, the Manzar lyricist, collaborates with Pracheen Chauhan for his upcoming Ghazal

MUMBAI: Gilbert Chettiar was born and raised in Mumbai and is now one of the lyricists on the rise in the Indian music industry who is making a difference with the kind of work he is doing. He is a man of incredible talent and a name that hasn't yet been fully discovered. With his upcoming narrative, which will be released on his record label Lafzon Music, he plans to rekindle the sibling love that has been all but not much talked about in this generation.

The song will be available soon on Lafzon music official youtube channel and on all the audio streaming platforms. The song promises to transport you back to a time when people valued relationships more than the day-to-day grind, By depicting the relationship between siblings and to value family. According to Gilbert, "Music is not only about the words, but it is also the entire situational drama packed in emotional rhythm.” Gilbert's soon-to-release single “Rakh lo” - a ghazal featuring television’s most talented actor with 20 years of work experience in the tv industry - Pracheen Chauhan and co-starring new talent actor & screenplay writer Ayushee Ghoshal from the industry will be featuring in set to be released song this august.

Actor Pracheen Chauhan expressed his excitement while working on this project with Lafzon Music, saying, "it's been an impeccable journey working on this project, the lyrics, the music, the composition, and everything that we have put into this music will definitely connect with each and everyone out there."

Manzar was one of the hits by Lafzon Music that made to empower everyone during the Covid period, Gilbert quoted the song by saying, “beyond the lives and the livelihood, the pandemic (COVID 19) took away the most personal, powerful and profound emotion that unites humanity - our SMILE. Lafzon Music made a poignant parable of a photographer who has lost all hope in these trying times and sets out to capture the varied emotions of Mumbai and Mumbaikars.” The Song received immense appreciation from the audience as well as industry veterans. Apart from making music videos, he has plans to expand his venture and will be making short films, Short series format videos under his film banner that will reflect human emotions and tell a story from his perspective.