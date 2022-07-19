For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Jul 2022 16:15

Americana Singer/Songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher Will Release Powerful, Personal Memoir On November 1st

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher will release her hauntingly beautiful and brave personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice on November 1, 2022 through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson. Using the written word as her witness statement, Jessica Willis Fisher gives a lacerating portrait of a girl finding her voice after years of being silenced in an elegant, harrowing story of the manipulation and codependency that defines abusive family relationships. Unspeakable is now available for pre-order HERE.  Those who pre-order will receive the first three chapters, in addition to other exclusive content.

Growing up the eldest daughter in a large, highly controlled, fundamentalist Christian household, Jessica was groomed to write songs and perform with her family’s touring group, The Willis Clan.  Jessica was expected to conform to her father's disturbing and chaotic teachings, but she survived his mental, physical, and sexual abuse.

Her family shot to fame after an appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and soon after had their own reality show on TLC - “The Willis Family”- for two seasons. The world loved this beautiful family of 12 kids; young and vivacious, the Willis's presented themselves to be extraordinary and happy. But the older and wiser Jessica got, the more she had to face that what was going on behind closed doors would forever be escalating.
 
Beautifully written and monumental in its bravery, Unspeakable captures the beauty and ugliness of a young woman finding her way—filled with longing, fear, confusion, secrecy, but most importantly, hope for the future.
 
People.com exclusively revealed the memoir’s cover earlier today, along with the world-premiere of Jessica’s brand-new music video for “My History” HERE. The autobiographical song, which first appeared on her critically-acclaimed debut solo album Brand New Day, finds her discovering that there is indeed a way forward through music.  
 
An emotional centerpiece of the album, “My History” was the first song Jessica wrote after taking a multi-year hiatus from creating, following her escape from the unhealthy environment of her upbringing. Brand New Day musically represents her new start at life and helped her reclaim her voice through music.
 
To stay up to date on news & tour dates from Jessica, visit www.jessicawillisfisher.com or follow her on Instagram * Facebook * Twitter

Singer songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher
